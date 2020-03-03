The livestream will start at 8:50 AM GMT / 3:50 AM EST.
With the unveiling of the new VW Golf, SEAT Leon, and Skoda Octavia, it means Audi is next in line to show off the next generation of its MQB-based compact car. The fanciest of the lot, the revamped A3 will continue to command a premium over its siblings, partly because of its badge, but primarily due to the extra sophistication it brings compared to its counterparts.
The peeps from Ingolstadt had planned to host the car’s world premiere in Geneva, but with the show canceled, the reveal will take place exclusively online as it’s the case with many other premieres that were supposed to happen at GIMS. Audi is being coy on details for the time being, but it does promise mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of its new A3, which should be mechanically similar to the electrified Golf, Leon, and Octavia models.
We already know the hotter S3 will boast a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. Power will be channeled to a revised Quattro system hooked up exclusively to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the suspension will be essentially carried over from the outgoing car.
Slightly longer and wider but with the same wheelbase, the new A3 will adopt an evolutionary exterior design (surprise!) combined with an all-new cabin integrating the infotainment into the center console for a more cohesive layout.
The A3 Sportback will be joined on the virtual stage by the already revealed E-Tron S and the E-Tron S Sportback, which feature three electric motors for a total output of 496 hp and a mountain-moving 717.6 pound-feet (973 Newton-meters) for eight seconds in Boost Mode. In normal mode, the dual rear motors and the single front motor offer a combined 405 and 596 lb-ft (808 Nm).
The dynamic electric duo will complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run in just four and a half seconds and reach an electronically governed top speed of 130.5 mph (210 km/h). Both electric SUVs will come as standard with an adaptive air suspension and slightly wider bodies compared to the regular models.
Save the date: online world premiere of the new Audi A3 Sportback
Audi is going to broadcast the world premiere of the new Audi A3 Sportback online. Interested parties can follow the presentation on March 3 at 9:50 am (CET) on Audi MediaTV as well as Audi’s social media channels.
** The collective fuel consumption values of all models named and available on the German market can be found in the list provided at the end of this MediaInfo.
The Audi A3 gave rise to the segment of premium compacts in 1996. It is the most successful model of its class to date, having sold more than 5 million vehicles. Audi wants to continue this success story with the fourth generation of the A3. Systematic electrification is naturally an integral part of this. “Plug-in-hybrid models are a central element in our electric offensive,” says Bram Schot, Chairman of the Audi Board of Management. “We are offering a mild-hybrid and a plug-in-hybrid version of the A3 this year. This means that systematic electrification of our model range has now reached the compact class as well.”
To mark the online world premiere, Audi will transmit a roughly 10-minute long program to give potential customers an exclusive look. Moderator Tyron Ricketts will guide viewers through the event and offer a look at the brand’s electrical future with the presentation of the Audi e-tron S models. After the world premier has concluded, additional TV footage will be available at www.audimedia.tv. The following channels will transmit the event online:
Audi MediaTV: www.audimedia.tv (German and English, link provided for embedding the live stream in other websites)
via smart TVs and Apple TV through the Audi MediaTV app
on the Facebook pages @Audi.AG and @AudiDE
on the YouTube channel @Audi
on Twitter @AudiOfficial
on the LinkedIn page @Audi AG
