It pains us to say this, but it’s easy to overlook the Acura NSX. It’s been that way ever since the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, where the NSX debut was rather dramatically overshadowed by the new Ford GT's sudden arrival. Admittedly, you don’t really see the NSX on the street either – less than 1,200 have been sold since it went on sale for the 2016 model year. As such, it seems Acura is keen to remind people that the NSX is here, and it has a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 worthy of your attention.

Save Thousands On A New Acura NSX MSRP $ 159,300 MSRP $ 159,300 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The automaker dropped a new video on YouTube that goes in-depth on the boosted mill, which is built at Honda’s sprawling Anna, Ohio engine plant. It’s actually Honda’s largest facility in the world dedicated to engines, pumping out 4,500 mass-produced mills every day. Obviously, the NSX engine isn't part of that daily grid – the video explains how it’s hand-built in a very small area of the plant that looks like a cleanroom at Area 51. Each mill takes five hours to assemble, and the engines are then broken in right there before going into the car. That means new NSX owners can go bonkers as soon as they leave the dealership.

Gallery: Acura NSX Engine Details

24 Photos

The video is chock full of various factoids that wrench heads and auto trivia buffs will love. The engine’s 75-degree bank angle, for instance, draws straight from Formula 1 and Indy racing designs. Coupled with its dry-sump oil system, the engine when mounted in the car is still lower than the top of the tires. Each engine is also balanced by hand after assembly. And of course, the twin-turbo mill is exclusive to the NSX.

One thing not mentioned in the clip is the car’s hybrid system, which uses a bank of electric motors in addition to the V6 for a combined 573 horsepower. 500 of those ponies come from the gas engine though, so it’s certainly the star in the NSX story. It’s also the star of this video, and watching the clip is definitely not a bad way to spend 10 minutes of your time.