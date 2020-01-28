SEAT established a new sales record in 2019 when it delivered 574,100 cars or 10.9 percent more than the year before. Despite being in its last full year on sale, the third-generation Leon remained the company’s most successful model in the lineup by generating a total of 151,900. Truth be told, demand for the compact model went down by 4.1 percent compared to 2018, but nevertheless, an impressive sales result considering the current Leon has been around since 2012. When it hit the market, it was the second car launched by the VW Group to ride on the now omnipresent MQB platform, after the Audi A3, but before the VW Golf and Skoda Octavia.

Gallery: 2020 SEAT Leon teaser images

9 Photos

SEAT describes 2020 as being the “year of the new Leon,” and the Spanish marque is kicking things off later today with the unveiling of the fourth-gen model. It has been teased extensively in the past few weeks, and there have also been quite a few revealing spy shots. We don’t know whether the wagon will also be revealed today – as Skoda did with the Octavia – or we’ll have to wait a bit more just like it’s the case with the VW Golf Variant.

What we do know is the Leon SC won’t live to see another generation as the three-door model was dropped from the lineup in 2018 due to poor demand. Expect many of the mechanical bits and pieces to be shared with its MQB cousins, including the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the Golf GTE and Octavia iV. There are also going to be hot Cupra versions, and one of them will adopt a PHEV powertrain likely in the same vein as the recently teased Octavia RS.

Chances are a Cupra R with all-wheel drive will once again crown the range. It might have somewhere in the region of 330 horsepower seeing as how a leaked slideshow revealed the new VW Golf R will pack 245 kilowatts.

We’ll have all the details about the new SEAT Leon in the coming hours, so watch this space for the full report. The livestream from Martorell, Spain is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM GMT / 1:00 PM EST.