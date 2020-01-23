The Bentley brand is synonymous with taste and refinement. Its latest flagship vehicle, the Flying Spur is no exception, bearing the most complex interior in the brand’s history.

Each Flying Spur interior features 350 leather panels stitched to 60 interior components by 141 craftspeople with nearly two miles of thread. For those worried about where the hide comes from, the leather used for the interior is sustainably sourced from Northern-European bulls as by-products of the meat industry. Along with being ethically sourced, the living environment for these bulls is free of parasites which keeps their hides blemish free.

Those lucky enough to assemble the Flying Spur interior aren’t just blokes that Bentley found in a pub. A minimum of five months of instruction under a Bentley Master Trainer is required to reach the high standard of craftsmanship the Flying Spur demands.

As the focal-point of the interior, the steering wheel is one of the most complex pieces of the vehicle. Bentley says it is home to the most elaborate hand-stitching and leather-work in the automotive industry. It’s a bold claim to make, but one that Bentley deserves. The cross-stitching movements required to mate the leather pieces together are deemed too complex to be replicated by a machine. Each steering wheel takes roughly three and a half hours to be stitched together by a master craftsperson.

Although Bentley declared the steering wheel as the most complicated interior part to make, the seats aren’t exactly easy and require approximately 12 hours to stitch together. The British automaker also added a special touch with an embroidered flying B logo on each headrest. Each embroidered B features 5,103 stitches to put the icing on the cake of a simply unbelievable interior.

We don’t doubt that this interior will give James May the fizz, but let us know what you think in the comments below.