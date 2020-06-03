2 / 12

Top Speed: 200 mph

The Aston Martin V12 Vanquish is the oldest vehicle on our list, but it's perhaps the most beautiful in terms of design. The grand touring car features a naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V12 engine producing 460 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

While nothing to sneeze at, the V12 Vanquish's power levels are among the lowest in this group. It's remarkable such a vehicle could reach 200 miles per hour back in the early '00s.

Engine Power Top Speed Price New 2002-2006 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Naturally Aspirated 5.9L V12 460 HP / 400 LB-FT 200 MPH $228,000

From 2004-2007, Aston Martin sold a V12 Vanquish S model with 520 hp and better aerodynamics that could go even faster, but the original non-S model was still advertised as able to reach 200 mph without those upgrades.

KBB doesn't offer used car market values for the original V12 Vanquish, so we can only go by the actual prices of models currently on the market. As of the time of this writing, CarGurus features two V12 Vanquish models for sale under $50,000.