With the all-new GMC Yukon’s arrival, there’s only one big GM-branded SUV still to go. The next Cadillac Escalade will debut on February 4, but for right now at least, attention is focused squarely on the new Yukon.

Yukon Debut Is Here: ⠀ 2021 GMC Yukon Debuts With Bold Looks, New AT4 Trim

In addition to its special launch event, GMC also created a series of short videos that showcase some of the Yukon’s features, especially with regards to technology. We have them all right here for your convenience.

Denali Overview

We start with a comprehensive tour of the Yukon Denali, which of course is the range-topping model that rivals the Escalade. The video gives us a taste of those luxury attributes, including the sleeker grille and Denali-specific 12-spoke wheels. This time around, the Denali isn’t just a rebadged Suburban with more chrome; it receives its own interior that the video previews, featuring a cleaner design with exclusive tech such as a power sliding center console – a feature we’ll see up close in a later video.

AT4 Overview

A first for the GMC Yukon, the off-road-themed AT4 package injects some ruggedness into the full-size SUV. It’s not just an appearance package, however – it’s fitted with skid plates, tow hooks, and then there’s the standard-issue air-ride adaptive suspension that can raise and lower the Yukon as-needed. On the AT4, standard ride height is two inches higher compared to the base model.

Adaptive Air Suspension

Speaking of that trick suspension setup, GMC created a video just to highlight its functionality. It offers several ride-height settings including an entry mode that lowers the Yukon for easier entry and exit. Its maximum setting is only available when using low-range four-wheel-drive, but it lifts the Yukon enough to give it a 32-degree approach angle for clearing rough terrain.

Power-Sliding Center Console

GMC is proud of this feature, which it says is the first of its kind in this vehicle class. In short, the center console slides back at the push of a button, revealing more space in front for storage as well as a slide-out storage shelf that’s only accessible when the console is at its full-back position. The top of the console can then slide forward to serve as an armrest for front-seat occupants, while second-row passengers have easier access to cup holders.

Technology

The final video highlights the Yukon’s various tech systems, notably its bank of cameras that display a range of images on the SUV’s center screen. Towing capability is highlighted, with everything from a top-down 360-degree view to close-up views of the hitch and side views of the trailer included in the clip. Another look at the power sliding console as well as Yukon’s adjustable ride height is also part of this video.