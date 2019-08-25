When it comes to powering up the Cadillac Escalade, Hennessey Performance has become a resounding name. Its HPE800 package makes the full-size SUV propel like a muscle car and has been seen drag-racing several fast cars including supercars. Naturally, that upgrade comes with a price – a hefty one at around $50,000.

But if you want more power for your Escalade but you're not willing to pay that much, Lingenfelter has a cheaper solution and doesn't need engine swapping.

Introducing the Magnuson TVS2300 700 Horsepower Package by Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. It's a performance package for GM SUVs that uses the K2 platform such as the 2015-2019 Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Denali.

Basically, the kit uses the stock 6.2-Liter V8 under the hood of these SUVs and add a Magnuson TVS2300 inter-cooled supercharger system. The supercharger uses Lingenfelter-branded CNC-ported cylinder heads, dual valve springs and titanium retainers, and supercharger camshaft by Competition Cams.

Aside from those mentioned, Lingenfelter also adds a direct-injection system from the LT4 supercharged V8 in the Camaro ZL1. As a result, power figures will be bumped to 700 hp (522 kW) and 665 lb-ft (902 Nm) of torque.

The kit doesn't go without losses, however. The website says that factory active fuel management and variable cam timing systems will be deleted in the process. On the bright side, mileage isn't going to be affected, per Lingenfelter.

With all these changes involved, the company throws in a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty with the build, including a certificate of authenticity and Lingenfelter chrome fender badges & personalized stainless engine badge.

The Lingenfelter Magnuson TVS2300 700-Hp Package comes in at $16,685. Aside from the mentioned upgrades above, the company will also employ four-wheel alignment, cleaning & detailing, and fill your tank with 93 Octane fuel upon delivery of your upgraded SUV.