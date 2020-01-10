Hide press release Show press release

Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2020 LEAF – offering Nissan Safety Shield® 360 standard and a new EV sound

January 10, 2020

QUICK TAKE:

2020 Nissan LEAF adds standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360 technology, featuring Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning and Rear Automatic Braking

Nissan LEAF S and SV add new 8 -inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™

The Nissan LEAF PLUS lithium-ion battery pack delivers an EPA range of up to 226 miles1 to meet the driving needs of a wide range of customers

Updated tone and volume of LEAF's "Canto" pedestrian safety sounds

Offers a comprehensive suite of intelligent connectivity technologies, including available NissanConnect® with Navigation and Services, featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™

Available advanced technologies include ProPILOT Assist, ePedal and Intelligent Around View® Monitor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan LEAF remains the best-selling electric vehicle of all time, with more than 440,000 global sales2. For 2020, Nissan has improved the LEAF with added safety and convenience features including standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology. Nissan LEAF S and SV also feature a new 8-inch color touchscreen display, which was previously available on LEAF PLUS. All models are on sale now at Nissan dealerships nationwide.

The 2020 LEAF also comes with a new sound – the car's two pedestrian safety sounds receive updates in tone and volume. For the U.S. market, LEAF makes a constant tone (known as "Canto," derived from the Latin verb for "I sing") for forward movement under 18.6 mph and a pulsing chime when reversing.

Pricing for the enhanced 2020 Nissan LEAF starts at $31,600 for the LEAF S (40kWh battery, up to 149-mile range3, 147 horsepower). The 2020 Nissan LEAF PLUS S (62 kWh battery, up to 226-mile range1, 214 horsepower) has an MSRP of $34,190.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices4 for the 2020 Nissan LEAF and LEAF PLUS are:

Model Battery Capacity MSRP4 LEAF S 40 kWh $31,600 USD LEAF SV 40 kWh $34,190 USD LEAF S PLUS 62 kWh $38,200 USD LEAF SV PLUS 62 kWh $39,750 USD LEAF SL PLUS 62 kWh $43,900 USD

Destination and Handling $925 USD

About the 2020 Nissan LEAF

Key 2020 LEAF additions include:

Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard on all models: Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning Lane Departure Warning and High Beam Assist

Additional standard features on all models include Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Blind Spot Intervention

Standard 8-inch color touchscreen display on all 40 kWh LEAF grades

Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ across entire LEAF lineup

Driver and front passenger knee supplemental air bags, rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact supplemental air bags added to all models

Intelligent Around View® Monitor and Intelligent Driver Alertness added to SV Technology Package

An all-new premium exterior color, Sunset Drift ChromaFlair® (late availability)

Updated tone and volume of "Canto" pedestrian safety sounds

All 2020 LEAF models offer dynamic design features, starting with a streamlined silhouette, which maximizes aerodynamic efficiency. The car's bold fascia features Nissan's signature V-Motion grille with blue 3D mesh. The car's sleek profile gives it a sporty look, while the rear features a distinctive tail light design.

Every LEAF also boasts a spacious, highly functional interior with a quality, high-tech feel. The roomy, open cabin is highlighted by the brand's "Gliding Wing" design language. The cabin's interior dimensions comfortably accommodate five people and includes a 60/40 split fold-down rear seat for added flexibility. The rear cargo area is designed to provide ample luggage space, offering 23.6 cubic feet of available stowage. It also allows for easy charging cable storage.

Available advanced technologies include standard ePedal and Rear Door Alert, along with available NissanConnect® with Nissan Door to Door Navigation and Services, and NissanConnect® EV (telematics), allowing for remote connection to the vehicle (from compatible smartphones and smart watches, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant).

Every 2020 Nissan LEAF is offered with a limited warranty5 covering defects in materials or workmanship for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, for the lithium-ion battery pack. Nissan also provides a limited warranty against battery capacity loss below nine bars of capacity as shown on the vehicle's battery capacity level gauge for the first eight years or 100,000 miles for all models.

For more information on the 2020 LEAF, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com.

