There are also 543 hp and 469 hp tunes from Renntech.
Renntech is a major name in Mercedes-Benz tuning, and the company's latest undertaking gives the A45 a significant power upgrade. While the stock output of up to 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) is impressive, the company has kits coming in the first quarter of 2020 that can push the power as high as 592 hp (442 kW).
To get the full 592-hp output, the A45 requires a modified turbocharger, exhaust, and engine software. The same is true for Renntech's upcoming 543 hp (405 kW) upgrade. If you don't want to make the mechanical changes, then the firm also has a tune making 469 hp (349 kW) and 424 lb-ft (575 Nm) that only requires software changes.
The company doesn't make any performance claims for the upgrades at this time. The stock A45 S gets to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds. The extra power should shed a few tenths off that time.
Renntech is working on other parts for the A45. By late February, customers can order an optional downpipe and sports catalytic converter. There's also an upgraded exhaust on the way that improves the vehicle's sound but retains the original catalytic converter. As another option, customers can add a remote-controlled exhaust valve module that lets the owner fully open the pipes regardless of driving mode.
The company is also working on some aesthetic upgrades for the A45. There are 19- and 20-inch wheels that are available in either cast or forged construction. The larger ones are available with an optional painted outer ring.
About half a year after being unveiled, the first happy customers have got their hands on their very own new A 45 4MATIC and A 45 S 4MATIC+ based on the W177 series. By now, most of them should have successfully completed the run-in program and are now at the start of the new year looking toward the cold winter days to come. Perhaps it is time to try out the new drift mode? Or perhaps it is time to start planning ahead for the spring and summer and to think about upgrades for the compact sports car? As the first tuners worldwide, RENNtech – AMG specialists since 1989 and headquartered in Florida as well as in Meuspath, Germany, not far from the Nurburgring – are already offering a comprehensive range of clever technical modifications for the latest generation of the AMG A 45.
A power boost up to 475 hp and 575 Nm is being currently tested for the M139 engine under the hood, which is already the world's most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in series production. This increase was achieved thanks to a software tweak and will be available for purchase from mid-January – optionally with TÜV certification, which is still in preparation. A modified diverter valve that provides the quintessential “blow-off sound” is already available for purchase.
Other power levels with 550 and 600 hp will follow during the first quarter of 2020. These require further alterations in addition to the software tweaks, such as a modified turbocharger or a suitable exhaust system. An optional downpipe with sports catalytic converter will also follow in the spring and can be ordered from the end of February onward. Last but not least, RENNtech is also working on a TÜV-tested exhaust system based on the original catalytic converter and/or particle filter, which will provide a soundscape worthy of the compact sports car. Another fantastic add-on that is already available to buy and that goes well with the standard exhaust system is the remote-control system EVM - Exhaust Valve Module, which allows you to open the exhaust valve fully in all driving modes while being on the race track.
To round it all off, RENNtech is also offering a cosmetic enhancement with their aluminum rims in 19" or 20". They are available in two variants: cast wheel and forged wheel. The latter is a unique version designed by RENNtech and made exclusively by the renowned US manufacturer VOSSEN. The images show the 20" version of the RENNtech Performance Series wheels RPS 10.2 – including the so-called “Infinity Spoke Option”, an optionally painted outer ring available for an additional charge. A matching spring set with modified spring rates for lowering the vehicle is also available now.