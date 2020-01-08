Hide press release Show press release

Visual and technical upgrades for AMG’s brand-new hot hatch

About half a year after being unveiled, the first happy customers have got their hands on their very own new A 45 4MATIC and A 45 S 4MATIC+ based on the W177 series. By now, most of them should have successfully completed the run-in program and are now at the start of the new year looking toward the cold winter days to come. Perhaps it is time to try out the new drift mode? Or perhaps it is time to start planning ahead for the spring and summer and to think about upgrades for the compact sports car? As the first tuners worldwide, RENNtech – AMG specialists since 1989 and headquartered in Florida as well as in Meuspath, Germany, not far from the Nurburgring – are already offering a comprehensive range of clever technical modifications for the latest generation of the AMG A 45.

A power boost up to 475 hp and 575 Nm is being currently tested for the M139 engine under the hood, which is already the world's most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in series production. This increase was achieved thanks to a software tweak and will be available for purchase from mid-January – optionally with TÜV certification, which is still in preparation. A modified diverter valve that provides the quintessential “blow-off sound” is already available for purchase.

Other power levels with 550 and 600 hp will follow during the first quarter of 2020. These require further alterations in addition to the software tweaks, such as a modified turbocharger or a suitable exhaust system. An optional downpipe with sports catalytic converter will also follow in the spring and can be ordered from the end of February onward. Last but not least, RENNtech is also working on a TÜV-tested exhaust system based on the original catalytic converter and/or particle filter, which will provide a soundscape worthy of the compact sports car. Another fantastic add-on that is already available to buy and that goes well with the standard exhaust system is the remote-control system EVM - Exhaust Valve Module, which allows you to open the exhaust valve fully in all driving modes while being on the race track.

To round it all off, RENNtech is also offering a cosmetic enhancement with their aluminum rims in 19" or 20". They are available in two variants: cast wheel and forged wheel. The latter is a unique version designed by RENNtech and made exclusively by the renowned US manufacturer VOSSEN. The images show the 20" version of the RENNtech Performance Series wheels RPS 10.2 – including the so-called “Infinity Spoke Option”, an optionally painted outer ring available for an additional charge. A matching spring set with modified spring rates for lowering the vehicle is also available now.