Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' five-year strategic plan from 2018 put a major focus on electrification with all of the corporation's brands planned to get hybridized powertrains. Jeep will be one of the fastest automakers from the group to embrace electrification with the brand’s entire lineup planned to have hybrid versions by 2022. Depending on the market, Jeep will offer plug-in hybrids or battery-electric vehicles.

This should make the manufacturer “the greenest SUV brand in the world,” according to its Global President Christian Meunièr. Speaking at a recent Jeep drive event in New Zealand, he added that the hybrid Jeep models will be “the best Jeeps ever,” also telling WhichCar that these would be the most capable and fastest Jeep models to date.

The first to arrive will be a plug-in hybrid variant of the Wrangler, which is slated for a market launch sometime in 2020. It will be produced at the Toledo North Assembly Plant, where FCA will invest no less than $160 million.

2021 will be very important for Jeep as the SUV brand will release hybrid modifications of the new Grand Cherokee, new Wagoneer, and new Grand Wagoneer, set to be assembled at the Detroit 2 Assembly Plant and Warren Truck Assembly Plant, respectively.

In total, the company’s five-year roadmap includes 10 PHEVs and four battery-electric vehicles by 2022. Approximately by the same year, Jeep will also introduce Level 3 autonomous technologies, while diesel engines are said to be gradually dropped from the brand’s lineup.