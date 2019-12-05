The Genesis G70 is getting a heart transplant. The automaker informed Car and Driver the G70 would receive the same turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four engine that will power the Hyundai Sonata N-Line, giving the entry-level G70 luxury sedan a significant power bump.

The 2.5-liter mill will replace the G70’s 2.0-liter one. It will make 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s 38 hp (28 kW) and 50 lb-ft (67 Nm) of torque more than the G70’s current turbocharged 2.0-liter. It will have the same output as the Sonata N-Line. However, while we won’t see the facelifted G70 until the 2021 or 2022 model year – a 2020 debut is possible – the hopped-up Sonata will go on sale in Fall 2020.

More power is always fun, but replacing the G70’s engine with the larger mill may have a drawback. Car and Driver notes that the bigger, 2.5-liter engine only pairs with the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox. That means the G70’s six-speed manual could be no more when the new engine arrives. Only four percent of 2.0-liter G70s sold so far in the U.S. drove away with the driver shifting his or her own gears. There isn’t a huge market for luxury sedans with manual gearboxes.

The updated mill could slip under the hood when Genesis updates the G70 with a mid-cycle refresh. However, it’s not clear when, exactly, the new mill could arrive in the entry-level luxury sedan. Timing it with the mid-cycle refresh, which should happen in the next few years, makes the most sense. Then again, automakers have done stranger things.

The Genesis G70 was the brand’s third new model that debuted in 2017. It competes it a highly competitive luxury sedan segment that’s filled with icons such as the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class along with the likes of the Audi A4, Jaguar XE, and Alfa Romeo Giulia. New looks and more power will help the G70 stand out from the crowd.