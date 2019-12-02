Through the last few days, we’ve seen a fair share of renderings with the Tesla Cybertruck - from a police car for Dubai, to a Cyberwagon, to a Cybertruck Hellcat. However, none of them tries to put production clothes on the all-electric truck and we decided to imagine a more civilized, road-legal version with an exclusive virtual drawing.

The Cybertruck is still only a prototype which doesn’t necessarily mean it will retain its basic shape for the production variant. However, if we assume that Tesla wants to keep the edgy shape, the zero-emission workhorse would definitely need proper headlights to replace the thin strip at the front. The clusters seen in this rendering are still quite minimalistic but should be more than enough to accommodate projector lenses for the LED lamps.

Another important mandatory feature is the pair of sideview mirrors, which in this case are envisioned as small cameras. This technology is not yet approved as street-legal worldwide but with models such as the Audi E-Tron already on sale, it’s only a matter of time until it is fully applicable.

Also mandatory are the windshield wipers and the body paint. Our rendering proposes an orange exterior hue and we assume any bright color would fit the truck nicely. Then, there are the road-legal tires, which should be smaller than what we saw on the concept and feature a less aggressive tire tread.

Finally, the pickup now features rounded sharp edges and points on its body, like the top point of the roof and the rear point of the cargo bed. However, this might not be possible in real life because Tesla claims the steel exoskeleton can't be stamped into complex forms. Actually, the steel used on the Cybertruck is the same as the steel on SpaceX’s Starship Mk1 (or very similar), where the shape is a cylinder with complex curves near the nose. Obviously, the steel doesn't have to remain flat.

So, what do you think of our productionized Cybertruck? Looking better than the original? Let us know in the comments section below.