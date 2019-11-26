Since winter weather is striking many parts of the northern hemisphere early this year, now is a good time for a Motor1.com public service announcement. Ice is slippery. Seriously, why would we spend a grand total of 15 seconds coming up with such a captivating statement if it wasn’t true? Still don’t believe us? Watch this video posted recently on Reddit and see for yourself.

Truth be told, when we saw the title of this thread we were expecting something much worse. Digging through the Reddit post, it appears this happened during a video shoot for a Russian company that sells Toyota and Lexus parts. Reddit user wolfej4 identifies the company as Khann, and a link to an Instagram page features an artful video of these two SUVs ice-dancing in the same location, save for the unintended collision. We can easily see Khann license plates on the front, so the info seems to match up.

As for the SUVs, they certainly aren’t cheap. We’re looking at a Lexus LX570 and a Toyota Land Cruiser – big luxury SUVs that are brothers beneath the Toyota umbrella. In the U.S. market, prices for both start in the mid-$80,000 range and can easily crest $100,000. We have no knowledge about the products Khann offers, but we’re guessing replacement fenders, fascias, and common crash parts aren’t among them.

At least the collision didn’t look too severe. The tandem drift had a pleasant beginning, but once the black Toyota snapped to the right it was all over. We don’t know if it was a simple loss of control or a miscommunication on the choreography, but look on the bright side – at least both SUVs are still on top of the lake instead of beneath the ice.