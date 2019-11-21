While the model is largely forgotten in the United States, the Chrysler Valiant has a legacy as an important performance car in Australia. To capitalize on the 50th anniversary of the Aussie market's 1969 Valiant Pacer, the company now creates the Chrysler 300 SRT Pacer tribute car. It's a one-off for now, but the automaker intends to introduce a limited-run production version soon.

The model uses a 300 SRT Core as a starting point with its 6.4-liter V8 making 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters). The power runs through an eight-speed automatic.

Chrysler wraps the body in Wild Yellow that evokes the shade available on the original Valiant Pacer. The pale yellow color gives the exterior a subdued appearance, despite the impressive performance capabilities. There are also black stripes down the side of the body and red accents, including a stripe around the wheels. Pacer 392 decals reference the engine's displacement in cubic inches.

The original Valiant Pacer was exclusive to the Australian market, and customers could get them Wild Yellow, Blue, and Red. The four-door packed a 225-cubic-inch (3.7-liter) slant six making 174 hp (130 kW) and running through a three-speed manual gearbox. That wasn't quite a muscle car of the time by American standards where big-block V8s shook the Earth.





Chrysler isn't yet saying when the 300 SRT Pacer goes on sale beyond admitting it's coming "soon." However, sometime in 2020 is a likely timeframe.