Each sale sends $250 to the USO.
The Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition makes a return, and the automaker donates $250 to the USO for each one that it sells. Prices start at $34,190 for the two-door Wrangler or $37,690 for the four-door Wrangler Unlimited.
The Freedom Edition uses the Wrangler Sport S trim as a starting point but gets a military star decal on the hood, American flags above the Jeep logos on the front fenders, and an Oscar Mike badge on the rear tailgate. In addition, the exterior features a black Sunrider roof, tinted rear windows, side steps, and 17-inch wheels with a Satin Carbon finish.
The first run of Freedom Edition models will come in Firecracker Red, Bright White, or Ocean Blue exterior colors. Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Punk’n, Hellayella and Bikini will join the range of available hues later in the production run.
Inside, the Freedom Edition has McKinley black cloth seats with matching leather bolsters and an embossed Oscar Mike logo in the centers. Contrasting Light Tungsten stitching appears on the chairs, steering wheel, doors, and front armrest. A 5.0-inch infotainment display comes standard on this model, but buyers can upgrade to a 7.0-inch display. Blind-spot monitoring and park assist are among the options that customers can add.
The Wrangler Sport S comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 and six-speed manual. However, the eight-speed automatic and 2.0-liter turbocharged with both transmissions are available options. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel is also a choice on the Wrangler Unlimited.
Jeep® Offers Special-edition Wrangler Freedom Model for 2020 as a Tribute to U.S. Military
Wrangler Freedom edition honors U.S. military members, with military-themed exterior and interior design cues
Jeep® brand will make a $250 donation to the USO with every Wrangler Freedom edition sold
Special-edition vehicle is based on Wrangler Sport S and features unique exterior and interior content
Production for Wrangler Freedom model begins this month, starting with Firecracker Red, Bright White and Ocean Blue-painted editions for the first production run
November 8, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Jeep® brand is returning the Wrangler Freedom edition to the iconic SUV’s lineup. The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom edition is a tribute to U.S. military members, with military-themed exterior and interior design cues. The Jeep brand will make a $250 donation to the United Service Organizations (USO) with every Wrangler Freedom edition sold.
“We are thrilled to bring the Wrangler Freedom model back to the Jeep lineup as a tribute to active and retired members of the U.S. military,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. “The Jeep brand has a long military history and the new Wrangler Freedom model is a small, but important way we can honor those who have and continue to serve their country.”
This special-edition vehicle is based on the Wrangler Sport S and features unique exterior and interior content. Exterior features include an American flag placed above the Jeep brand logo on both the driver and passenger side near the front fenders, a new hard “Oscar Mike” badge - a military phrase that translates to “On the Move” - on the rear tailgate, as well as a large “Oscar Mike” military star decal on the hood, a black premium Sunrider soft-top with deep-tint rear windows, Satin Carbon-painted 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels with all-terrain tires and side steps.
Interior treatments on the Jeep Wrangler Freedom include McKinley black cloth seats with black leather bolsters, featuring Light Tungsten accent stitching, “Oscar Mike” embossed on the seat backs in Light Tungsten accent stitching, and on the steering wheel, doors, seats and front armrest.
The Wrangler Freedom Edition will first be offered in Firecracker Red, Bright White and Ocean Blue for the first production run with Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Punk’n, Hellayella and Bikini following shortly after.
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom has an MSRP of $34,190 for the two-door model and $37,690 for the four-door version.