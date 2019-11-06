You could buy another car with that money.

Today’s trucks fill a plethora of roles for consumers. Some need a truck’s versatility for hauling and towing while others want their truck to offer a luxurious ownership experience with high-quality leathers and the latest technologies. So, it’s no surprise customers can buy some expensive trucks that require luxury-car levels of money. The 2019 Chevy Silverado in the video above, which has nearly $32,000 worth of upgrades, is the latest example of how easy it is to add a new car's worth of accessories to a truck. 

The Chevy truck started life as a $50,295 LTZ, but how did the final price get to $82,096? The 6.2-liter V8 under the hood added $2,495. It has the $550 Z71 Package that adds Rancho shocks and skid plates while the spray-in bed liner was a $545 option. The Silverado also got the LTZ Premium Package that included the power up/down liftgate, navigation, and more. 

The price really skyrockets with the aftermarket upgrades – nearly $21,000 of goodies. That includes a 6-inch lift, BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, Black Widow rims, and tinted windows. The two-tone look isn’t a wrap – it’s painted that way. Other upgrades include the wheel-to-wheel running boards, black exhaust tips, and new mufflers. 

Inside, the Black Widow logo is embroidered on the headrests. The logo is also used as puddle lamps. The truck features heated and ventilated seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and a sunroof. Aftermarket upgrades include gloss-black painted interior trim on the doors and center console, and red LED footwell lights. 

Are all these upgrades necessary? Of course not. Then again, justifying a $50,000 truck as need would be a stretch for most people. But that’s not the point. Trucks have a robust aftermarket scene that does allow owners to customize their rides in any way they want. And that’s pretty neat. 

