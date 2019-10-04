Abarth is in a festive mood as 2019 marks the brand’s 70th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate the important milestone if not by coming out with a special edition? Limited to 1,949 units as a nod to the company’s year of birth, the amped-up Fiat 500 is based on the hardcore 695 version of Abarth’s pocket rocket and comes with an assortment of cosmetic tweaks.

While the visual changes probably won’t be enough to make you rush to a local dealer, the Abarth 695 70° Anniversario does have an ace up its sleeve. Look at the back and you’ll notice a rather large roof-mounted spoiler serving as the special edition’s party piece. Manually adjustable in literally a dozen of positions, the spoiler was developed in the wind tunnel to achieve maximum aero efficiency regardless of speed.

Its inclination varies from 0 to 60 degrees and helps increase aerodynamic load by 42 kilograms when the car is traveling at speeds of 124 mph (200 km/h) provided the spoiler is at its maximum inclination. Abarth has done the math and it claims the new aero component will reduce steering corrections by as much as 40% based on the testing they’ve done at FCA’s wind tunnel in the Orbassano municipality located southwest of Turin.

Power is provided by the familiar 1.4-liter turbocharged engine with 180 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque, good enough for a sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.7 seconds before topping out at 140 mph (225 km/h) if the spoiler is in the 0° position. Those 17-inch SuperSport wheels are paired to a Brembo braking system with four-piston aluminum calipers finished in red, hugging the 305-mm front and 240-mm rear self-ventilated discs.

The Monza 1958 green livery harkens back to the first 500 Abarth that scored a total of six international records that year and this retro-flavored shade is combined with Campovolo gray accents creating an interesting two-tone look. Rounding off the changes on the outside is the newly developed Record Monza exhaust with active valve for a better soundtrack.

Abarth also spruced up the cabin a bit where the body-hugging seats are exclusive to this special edition, just like the individually numbered plaque reminding you this isn’t an ordinary 695. Onboard tech includes support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DAB digital radio and a navigation system for that seven-inch touchscreen display. Additional standard equipment includes automatic climate control, daytime running lights, LED fog lights, unique mats, and the Abarth telemetry system if you plan on taking the hot hatch to the track.

In Italy where it will hit dealers in a couple of weeks, the Abarth 695 70° Anniversario carries a starting price of €34,600 (about $38,000 at current exchange rates).