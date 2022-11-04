Listen to this article

Abarth has announced some changes in its lineup for the 2023 model year. For the first time, the automaker is offering the Orange Racing livery for its cars. It's created from the combination of the brand’s iconic colors of yellow and red – both found on the scorpion badge.

More importantly, this specific color pays hommage to the historic connection between the Abarth and the Fiat 131 Racing Volumetrico Abarth limited edition with its Orange Racing 255 livery.

Gallery: 2023 Abarth 595 And 695

9 Photos

The Orange Racing livery is now available as a color option for both Abarth 595 and 695 for the 2023 model year.

Apart from the new colorway, Abarth also revised its buying structure to make simpler and more streamlined. You may choose between two "souls," specifically between Turismo or Competizione.

Turismo leans toward style and comfort, offering black leather seats, a set of 17-inch Turismo alloy wheels and the Turismo badge. Meanwhile, those who will choose Competizione will get features that match sporty performance, including Sabelt Carbon seats, a set of 17-inch Competizione alloy wheels, limited slip differential, and the Competizione badge.

After that, Abarth will ask you to choose two packs to complete your build. The Tech pack is designed for customers looking for more tech in their cars. It includes a 7-inch Navi and automatic climate control.

On the other hand, the Comfort pack is designed for customer looking for premium features to stand out on every occasion, according to Abarth. It comes with a Beats audio system and Xenon headlights.

These choices are available for both Abarth 595 and 695, and for convertible and hatchback body types as well. Performance options like the Record Monza Sovrapposto Exhaust and Brembo brakes are exclusively offered for the more powerful 695 models.