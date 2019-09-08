An AMG GT with the power to move planets.
The current ruler of Mercedes AMG performance cars is the hugely capable AMG GT R, a track-focused weapon built to devour 911s and anything else in its path. If the AMG GT R seems a little too tame, you could always wait for the upcoming top dog Black series or you could call up Posaidon a tuner who’s ready to turn your AMG GT R into an 880 horsepower monster.
The Mercedes AMG GT R uses a tweaked version of the M178 twin-turbo V8 engine which produces 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. These numbers may sound fine to any sane person, however, the tuners over at Posaidon lack sanity when it comes to horsepower.
Posaidon’s tune package for the AMG GT R adds over 300 hp resulting in 880 hp. Posaidon can achieve these insane numbers thanks to a new setup of ball-bearing turbochargers, forged pistons, and a new fuel system. There’s also a new exhaust setup complete with larger turbo downpipes.
Although the engine is capable of making a huge amount of torque numbers were limited to 737 lb-ft to protect the dual-clutch transmission. Other tuning time was spent refining this package to reliably produce this newfound power. Thanks to the additional 330 hp, Posaidon’s tuned AMG GT Rs have a new top speed of 223 miles per hour.
With almost 900 horsepower on tap, the Posaidon AMG GT R is the closest you can get to the AMG GT Black series that Mercedes has yet to reveal. With the current AMG GT nearing the end of its lifecycle we hope to see even more tuners taking advantage of the hugely capable M178 V8.
Posaidon is also more than happy to tune lower-trim level AMG GTs as they’ve found a way to unlock all of the hidden power of the M178 V8. Until the arrival of the AMG GT Black Series, an AMG GT R tuned by Posaidon is the fastest AMG GT you can get.
PRESS RELEASE POSAIDON RS 830+ (based on Mercedes-AMG GT R)
Black Beast: 880 hp and 1,000 Nm for the AMG GT R
It is a well-known fact that any Mercedes car with AMG tacked onto the end of its name gives you a supreme sports car experience that provides countless hours of driving fun. This applies in particular to cars with the famous four-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, but also to the models at the lower end of the portfolio with their powerful four and six-cylinder engines. But the undisputed champion of the AMG world is without a doubt the GT R. With 585 hp and 700 Nm of torque, this thoroughbred sports car – which was subjected to intensive trials on the North Loop of the Nürburgring during its development – could even make its main competitor, the Porsche 911, quake in its boots.
And yet, the M178 eight-cylinder engine under the long front hood of the coupé still has tremendous optimization potential. This has been demonstrated impressively by the specialists at POSAIDON, who have elevated the GT R into the league of the super sports cars once and for all: The Mercedes now delivers up to 880 hp and bears the name POSAIDON RS 830+. The maximum torque is electronically limited to 1,000 Nm in order to spare the seven-speed dual clutch transmission – despite this having already been given hardware and software reinforcements! With its unbridled power, the four-liter V8 can catapult the GT R to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The maximum speed is 360 km/h thanks to an additional control device from POSAIDON that does away with the factory Vmax limit.
The huge increase in horsepower – almost 300 hp – is largely due to the two completely new, ball-mounted high-performance turbochargers, which provide the engine with a powerful boost. POSAIDON has also fitted forged high-performance pistons and new sports air filters. Modified fuel pumps convey the high-octane gasoline even faster and more efficiently into the combustion chambers, where high-performance spark plugs produce the ignition spark. The manifolds – which lead the exhaust gas away from the engine and into the turbocharger – as well as the adjoining downpipes and sports catalytic converters were also replaced. To round it all off, the engine software was adapted to the new-and-improved hardware.
By the way, owners of “weaker” models of the AMG GT, GT S and GT C who also dream of getting such raw power for their sports car can have their wish granted: POSAIDON also offers the RS 830+ conversion for these variants.
