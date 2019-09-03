The Volkswagen ID.R has claimed yet another record for the fastest run. After breaking the records at Pikes Peak, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Nürburgring-Nordschleife (for an electric vehicle), the performance electric machine completed the 99 corners of the spectacular Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road on the Tianmen Mountain in China for a record time of 7:38.585 minutes.

With Romain Dumas behind the wheel, the motorsport ambassador for the new, fully-electric ID range of vehicles from Volkswagen tackled the 6.776-mile (10.906-kilometer) route reaching speeds of up to 143 miles per hour (230 kilometers per hour). Dumas drove “brilliantly” through a total of 99 hairpins, some with a radius of just six meters. The section was defined by a start and finish line for notarial purposes.

"A new record on a truly spectacular road – Volkswagen and the ID.R have once again shown what the electromobility of the future is already capable of today,” Ralf Brandstätter, COO at VW, commented. “Not only has it proven that electric cars like the ID.R can break established records and set new benchmarks, but the ID.R also shows how emotive and exciting the mobility of the future is.”

The ID.R was powered by two electric motors for a combined output of 680 horsepower (500 kilowatts), an identical twin-motor setup also used by the vehicle for the previous record runs at Nurburgring, Goodwood, and Pikes Peak. For the high-speed run in China, the race car used a set of tailor-made Bridgestone Potenza tires for optional traction.

“I will certainly remember this record run on Tianmen Mountain forever as my most spectacular outing,” Dumas said after the record run. “I am proud to have set a record with the electric Volkswagen ID.R in China. The little information and testing we had beforehand made it a huge challenge. The road is incredibly narrow and winding, but the drive was unbelievable fun with the electric power of the ID.R.”

Source: Volkswagen