Buying a Nissan GT-R is a commitment. You have to accept the fact that the rear seats aren't for people and the trunk space isn't practical – in exchange for supercar-matching output figures and insatiable driving dynamics. Before, a choice between a GT-R and a family SUV often ends up in compromise.

But what if an SUV could match the driving fun that the GT-R provides while offering a more practical cabin space, better ride, and flexible ground clearance?

Well, that's the dilemma of some GT-R owners in the U.S., according to Scott Tallon, North American Director of Jeep, speaking to Muscle Cars & Trucks.

According to Tallon, since the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk came into existence, the company has received trade-in requests from Grand Cherokee SRT owners. That, however, transcended to owners of performance cars, such as the Nissan GT-R, which came high on the list of competitive trade requests.

With an SUV that can produce 707 horsepower (520 kiloWatts) but can still ferry five people comfortably, carry boat-loads of baggage, and even tow vehicles, it isn't hard to see why the switch is happening.

Tallon also cited that those who are switching from a sports car to a Trackhawk don't have an extra garage space for both. So if you could get the same euphoria of speed in an SUV, why settle for less, right?

But of course, the GT-R can hold a market of its own – armed with fantastic track performance and unbeatable speed, it's a toy for those who can afford one. For those who can't, well, there's always a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that you can use to fetch the kids and ferry groceries, as fast as possible.