MOUNTUNE FURTHER UNSHACKLES THE PERFORMANCE OF THE FOCUS RS

19/08/19



m450 & m520 MRX upgrades are perfect for customers already running the m400R or m400X packages

OE turbocharger replaced with Borg Warner EFR Series large frame unit as part of m450 and m520 MRX kit

New m520 MRX available to owners seeking to extract maximum performance

m450 and m520 are priced from £2,950.00 inc VAT & £5,974.99 inc VAT respectively

m450 & m520 preview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0se6ZH_HH5s

19 August 2019, Brentwood. Petrolheads can now get even more out of their Ford Focus RS with the introduction of two new exciting power upgrade packages from mountune - the m450 and m520. Unveiled to the public for the first time at Ford Fair earlier this month, each kit brings the RS to life, reaching a level of performance not seen before. Both the m450 and m520 upgrade kits replace the OE turbocharger with a specifically engineered BorgWarner EFR Series turbocharger to dramatically increase peak power and torque outputs.

The m450 package sees the OE turbocharger replaced with the mountune configured BorgWarner EFR-6758 turbocharger delivering an increase of 50PS, allowing the driver to get the most out of their 2.3-litre EcoBoost without breaking the bank. Utilising the unique Low Inertia Gamma-Ti Turbine Wheel, the m450 upgrade increases the power output to 450PS and 580 Nm of torque. Furthermore, the inclusion of Dual Row Ceramic Ball Bearings ensures that drivers can push their RS to the limits, achieving quicker acceleration and higher speeds as a result of lower friction and increased response rates from the new turbo.

Also included as part of m450 are the mountune Ni-resist Cast Turbo Adapter, V-band high flow sports cat and downpipe, Turbocharger Gasket Set, mountune 5-Ply Compressor Outlet/ Inlet Silicone Elbow and Stainless-Steel Hose Clamp Set - all expertly fitted by one of mountune’s experienced engineers at their Brentwood HQ, and alternatively will also soon be available on the mountune online store.

The m520 package takes the RS to the next level, above and beyond the capabilities of m450. Whilst some of the m450 package remains for the m520, the turbocharger has been upgraded again, to a mountune configured BorgWarner EFR-7163 Turbocharger. In addition to this, the m520 upgrade package also includes an XtremeDi uprated Di fuel pump and revised/uprated camshafts and valve train, which together with the turbocharger and a revised ECU calibration, take the power of the RS to a staggering 520ps and 700 Nm of torque.

“We have worked hard to develop upgrades that build on the success of the m400X and m400R kits,” explains Alec Pell-Johnson, Director of mountune Performance. “With the very latest BorgWarner turbocharger platform, both upgrades deliver exceptional levels of power and torque, turning the RS into something quite remarkable. After the positive initial feedback we received from the official unveiling of the kits at Ford Fair, we can’t wait to start fitting them to our customers’ cars.”

With the m450 and m520 upgrades including all hardware, fittings, and hoses needed for the installation, both kits are an easy addition to those already running the m400R or m400X. Enhancing the capabilities of the Ford Focus RS has never been easier.

Both the m450 and m520 MRX upgrades are available to purchase now starting from £2,950.00 Inc. VAT & £5,974.99 Inc. VAT respectively.

Please be aware that both kits require engine internal hardware modifications to ensure the RS achieves the desired performance safely and reliably.

For more information, please visit mountunestore.com

