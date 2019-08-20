Hide press release Show press release

25 Years Of RS, 25 years Of High-Performance Station Wagons At Audi

With the new Audi RS 6, Audi Sport opens a new chapter in high-performance Avant history. Even more power with increased efficiency thanks to mild-hybrid system make the RS 6 Avant the perfect companion for every purpose. In the course of the first RS 6 Avant will be available from dealers at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

"In our 25-year RS history, the Audi RS 6 Avant is one of our absolute icons with a large fan community worldwide," says Oliver Hoffmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport. GmbH. "For the first time we will also offer the RS 6 Avant in North America. This will open up we are entering a new market with great potential and generating further growth."

Broad And Powerful: The Exterior Design

The incomparable body style in its segment arouses the senses when looking at the new Audi. RS 6 Avant high desirability even when stationary. The RS model shows a strongly differentiated design compared to the basic model A6 Avant. With the exception of front doors, roof and tailgate, the exterior consists exclusively of RS-specific parts. The 40 millimeters per side broadened body with the widely flared wheel arches emphasize the sporting spirit and independent character of the high-performance avant-garde. The The striking proportions are reinforced by the 22-inch wheels.

The front of the RS 6 Avant is highly differentiated and independent within the A6 series. In addition to a new hood with power dome, the RS 6 Avant also takes over the front headlamps from the A7 series. These are not only flatter and sportier in expression, but also offer the option of the RS-Matrix LED laser headlamp with darkened Orifices as an additional unique selling point of the RS 6 Avant in the A6 family. Analogous to the LED combination rear lights, they have a dynamic flashing light and are used during de- and Locking is staged specifically for RS.

The three-dimensional honeycomb structure inside the single frame grill is glossy black. held. In combination with the significantly flatter and wider geometry, this reinforces the the athletic performance of the RS 6 Avant. The single-frame frame and the quattro lettering in the bumper. Below the standard LED headlamps, the strikingly drawn new RS bumper with side air intakes that almost touch the lower edge of the bumper. of the headlights. The designers have thereby at the front of the super sports car Audi R8 (fuel consumption combined l/100 km: 13.1 - 12.9; CO2 emissions combined g/km: 297 - 293).

The side view shows the characteristic Avant silhouette - elongated Front end, long, straight roof line and flat D-pillars supported by the quattroBlister. The RS-specific sills with black inlays reinforce the flanks optically the pronounced forward urge. The dynamic rear end is formed by a Roof edge spoiler and RS-specific bumper with rear diffuser and design elements in glossy black. RS-typically, the RS exhaust system leads into oval pipes on both sides. chrome-coloured tailpipes - an RS sports exhaust system with black tailpipes is available as an option Available.

A Sovereign Powerhouse: The Drive System

The 4.0 TFSI in the new Audi RS 6 Avant delivers 441 kW (600 PS) and 800 Nm of torque, the between 2,100 and 4,500 rpm, remains at this high level. In just 3.6 seconds the high-performance station wagon manages the sprint from zero to 100 km/h. In just 12 seconds the RS 6 Avant reaches 200 km/h. At 250 km/h, propulsion is electronically limited. With the optional dynamic package, the RS-Kombi runs up to 280 km/h or with Dynamic package plus even up to 305 km/h.

Thanks to the 48-volt main electrical system, the V8 biturbo combines extraordinary performance with high efficiency. A belt starter generator is the heart of the mild hybrid system. (MHEV). With slight delays, up to 12 kW of power can be recovered and can be stored in a separate lithium-ion battery. If the driver is in the speed range between 55 and 160 km/h from the throttle, the Drive management one of two options: Depending on the driving situation and setting in the Audi drive select the new RS 6 Avant recuperates or sails for up to 40 seconds with the motor is switched off. When the accelerator pedal is depressed, the belt-starter-generator starts the engine again.

The MHEV technology allows start/stop operation from as low as 22 km/h. Residual speed. This means that in everyday operation up to 0.8 litres per 100 kilometres can be Save fuel. The cylinder on demand (COD) system is another efficiency module on board. With lower to medium load and speed, it deactivates cylinders 2, 3, 5 and 8 in the upper gears, by shutting off injection and ignition and closing the inlet and outlet valves. In four-cylinder operation, the operating points in the active cylinders shift to higher values. loads in map areas with higher efficiency, while the deactivated cylinders, such as gas springs, run largely loss-free.

When the accelerator pedal is stepped on, they are immediately and the power's back on. With all its efficiency, the 4.0 TFSI develops a sporty, voluminous V8 sound. The driver can influence the sonorous sound of the engine via the Audi drive select system. The optional RS sports exhaust system with black tailpipes ensures a particularly sporty sound experience. In the customizable modes RS1 and RS2 the customer decides whether the sound should be sporty or balanced. The standard eight-speed tiptronic with optimised shifting times and a new launch Control function transmits the forces of the 4.0 TFSI to quattro permanent all-wheel drive. The drive forces are transmitted in a ratio of 40:60 via the purely mechanically operating Centre differential distributed between front and rear axle. If slippage occurs on one wheel, the automatically more drive torque to the axle with the better traction - up to 70 percent can flow forward, up to 85 percent backward.

The wheel-selective torque control optimizes the agile and safe handling of the new RS 6 Avant - it brakes the inner wheels slightly before they can slip. The quattro Sport differential in the optional Dynamic Package and Dynamic Package plus shifts the Drive torques during dynamic cornering between the rear wheels and improves traction, stability and dynamics. Even more agile: the chassis In the new RS 6 Avant, a five-link front and rear axle design processes the acting longitudinal and transverse forces separately. The handlebars as well as the subframes are made of aluminium in wide areas. The track gauge is 1,668 millimeters front and 1,651 millimeters rear. The standard air suspension RS-adaptive air suspension with controlled damping has been RS-specific and, thanks to the new air spring module with a 50-percent the maximum speed of 305 km/h for the first time in conjunction with the Dynamic package plus. It can be adjusted in several modes and integrates automatic level compensation.

The body of the new RS 6 Avant is 20 millimetres lower. than on an Audi A6 Avant with standard suspension, at speeds of 120 km/h and above it lowers by a further Ten millimeters. A lift mode lifts the vehicle at low speed by 20 millimeters on. The particularly widespread of the RS sports air suspension suspension provides the driver with the free Choice between long distance comfort and maximum performance.

Alternatively, the RS sports suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) is available. It works with steel springs and three-stage adjustable dampers, which are connected via diagonal oil lines. and a central valve are connected to each other. When cornering fast, the valves act as follows on the oil flow at the damper of the spring-loaded front wheel. They reinforce the support and reduce pitch and roll movements. They tie the RS 6 Avant nochenger to the road and improve handling. A new generation of dampers with integrated switching valve provides for a clearly noticeable spread between the individual Modes from Audi drive select.

The new RS 6 Avant comes as standard with progressive steering with a direct sporty transmission. With increasing steering angle, it builds up significantly higher restoring forces for a more precise steering feedback. Their newly developed servo support creates a direct Connection between driver and road. Optional with the dynamic package and dynamic package plus, the new RS 6 Avant has dynamic all-wheel steering. It combines Dynamic steering on the front axle, which uses a stepless shaft-mounted transmission, with a separate rear axle steering via spindle drive and track rods. At low speed steer the rear wheels up to five degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels. Reduced as a result the turning circle can turn by up to one metre, in city traffic and in narrow bends the RS 6 Avant so even more agile. At medium and higher speeds, the rear wheels are up to two degrees in the same direction - this supports the stability, particularly during the rapid change of course.

The Audi drive select driving dynamics system enables the driver to enhance the character of his RS 6 Avant change. There are six profiles to choose from: comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency, and the individual configurable RS-specific modes RS1 and RS2, which can be activated directly via a steering wheel button. "RS-MODE" can be activated. The RS-specific displays open automatically in the Audi virtual cockpit. The Audi drive select driving dynamics system influences, among other things The engine and transmission management, steering assistance, chassis, dynamic all-wheel steering, quattro sports differential, engine sound and the characteristics of the Automatic climate control. The RS2 mode is specially designed for electronic stabilisation control. ESC directly by pressing a key. As standard, the new RS 6 Avant rolls on 21-inch cast aluminium 10-spoke star wheels covered with 275/35 series tyres. As an option there is a RS-specific wheel in 5 V spoke trapezoidal design dimension 22 inches with tyres of size 285/30 in optional silver, titanium optic matt, mirror finished and anthracite black gloss, shiny. The calipers of the RS steel brake system with internally ventilated perforated discs (420 millimetres at the front and 370 millimetres at the rear) are painted black as standard. Red. With the optional RS ceramic brake, the calipers are available in grey, red or blue. is executed. Its panes have the dimensions 440 millimetres (front) and 370 millimetres (rear). (back). The newly developed RS ceramic brake system weighs a total of around 34 kilograms. less than its steel counterpart and thus reduces the unsprung masses. The Electronic stabilization control ESC has a sports mode or can be completely can be switched off.

Sporty And Variable: The Interior

The trend-setting interior design emphasises with its driver orientation and the Decorative inlays in anthracite Race aluminium reflect the sporty character of the new RS 6 Avant. With its horizontal alignment and its stepped, three-dimensional structure, the Light and slim instrument panel. The user interface of the fully digital control system harmonises with the clear Black Panel design. The upper MMI touch response display is also integrated almost invisibly into the Black Panel architecture. With the help of the "RS-Monitor" display the driver can obtain an overview of the temperature status of the drive components, the maximum g-acceleration values and information about the Tyre pressure and temperature. In the Audi virtual cockpit, special RS displays provide information on Tyre pressure, torque, power, engine oil temperature, boost pressure, lap time measurements, Acceleration measurements and g-forces. The gear shift flash display challenges the driver reaches the speed limit for upshifting. The optional RS head-up display offers also some RS-specific graphics.

The fully perforated sports leather steering wheel flattened at the bottom with new large RS shift paddles made of Aluminium has multi-function keys with which the driver can also operate the new Audi drive select modes RS1 and RS2 directly. RS and RS 6 lettering can be found in the Interior on steering wheel, seats and the illuminated front door sills. When the Audi sports emblem is projected onto the roadway at the front and rear of the doors. The sports seats in black Perlnappa leather/Alcantara have RS embossing and Diamond stitching. Optional RS sports seats in Valcona perforated leather with Honeycomb stitching and RS embossing.

Their perforation also allows ventilation for the first time. Two RS design packages, red and grey, bring colour and further sportiness to the interior steering wheel rim, gearshift cuff and knee pads in Alcantara with contrasting seams is executed. Belt straps with colour edging and RS floor mats round off the package. Further The decorative inlays in carbon, wood, grey-brown and aluminium offer possibilities for individualisation. natural or matt aluminium. The space available in the interior of the new RS 6 Avant has increased. The luggage compartment holds 565 litres. up to 1680 liters volume, the loading width between the wheel arches is comparable to its predecessor by 14 millimeters to 1.05 meters. The 40:20:40 The split rear seat system can be conveniently unlocked and folded down from the luggage compartment - the The length of the luggage compartment thus increases to around two metres.

The luggage compartment flap and the Load compartment covers are electrically driven as standard, on request there are in connection with with the optional comfort key a sensor control by gesture with the foot. The Optional swivelling hitch has an electrical release. Depending on camera-based trailer assistant assists the driver with the following tasks Reverse driving and manoeuvring with trailer.

Large selection: Infotainment, assistance systems, colours and materials The new RS 6 Avant features a comprehensive range of comfort, connectivity and Driver assistance equipment. In this way it combines consistent sportiness with unrestricted It is suitable for long distances and supports the driver in many situations. More than 30 Assistance systems are available - including the Adaptive Driving Assistant, the Junction Assistant, the Lane Change Warning, the Kerbstone Warning, and the Environmental cameras.

The paint compartment for the new Audi RS 6 Avant features thirteen colours, including the two RS-specific colors Nardograu and Sebringsbarz crystal effect as well as five available Matt effect finishes. The exterior mirror housings are black as standard, optionally also in car colour or matt aluminium. The optic packages Aluminium matt, Black and Carbon change the vertical blades, the horizontal splitter, the sill inserts, roof rails and window sill strips as well as the rear diffusor clip. The Audi rings and the RS lettering at the front and rear are available in black and white for the optics package available upon request. Carbon also in shiny black. Numerous other The Audi exclusive range offers customisation options. In Germany and other European countries, the new Audi RS 6 Avant will be launched in the course of the year of the first quarter of 2020.