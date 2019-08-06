And it’s a hybrid.
Remember Tushek? The tiny Slovenian supercar maker emerged out of nowhere in 2012 with its 450-horsepower (335-kilowatt) coupe, the Renovatio T500. Seven years later, and Tushek is back with a product more than twice as powerful: the TS 900 H Apex. It's making its debut at the Salon Prive in the U.K. next month.
The Tushek TS 900 pumps out more than 900 horses, as its name implies. Its 4.2-liter rear-mounted V8 and dual electric motors produce 950 hp (708 kW) and 1,032 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meter) combined, to be exact. And thanks to a chrome-moly spaceframe chassis and carbon fiber body, the TS 900 tips the scales at a relatively lightweight 3,108 pounds (1,410 kilograms). Compared to the hybrid Acura NSX (3,878 pounds), it's about 700 lbs (317 kg) lighter.
To 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour), it takes the TS 900 Hybrid a blistering 2.5 seconds. And flat out, Tushek says its hybrid hypercar can hit 236 mph. That's nearly Bugatti territory. To cope with all that newfound speed, the TS 900 utilizes Pirelli Trofeo Series R tires (235/35 front, 305/30 rear) and massive Brembo brakes. It also has a removable hardtop roof – which allows you to experience all that speed sans roof – and supercar-esque scissor doors.
"The Tushek team is delighted to be back at Salon Privé," Tushek founder and Slovenian race car driver, Aljosa Tushek, notes. "Over the past years, we have intensively developed and constructed advanced technological solutions for our new model, the TS 900 H APEX, in particular in the area of electric drive train.
"Those developments are now incorporated in our latest model and have been successfully tested in race-track conditions over the past months. Our team is looking forward to presenting our supercar to Salon Prive's elite clientele."
This year's Salon Prive Concours in the U.K. opens its doors on September 7th. But, Tushek doesn't say when the TS 900 goes on sale or how much it will cost.
Utilising Alojsa Tushek’s experiences on the track and his knowledge of racecar set-up, the team have spent the last 4 years researching and testing different technologies and dynamics to create a car that connects with the driver via an innovative set of systems inside the cabin.
