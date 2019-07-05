Hide press release Show press release

Munich/Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Visitors to this year’s BMW Motorrad Days can expect to see, in addition to many bike highlights, a true one-off – the BMW X7 Pick-up. A unique conversion performed by BMW Group vocational trainees in cooperation with the Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology divisions at the BMW Munich plant. The vehicle is based on the BMW X7, the most luxurious and latest member of the BMW X family. The one-off combines the drive technology of the 250 kW/340 hp BMW X7 xDrive40i (fuel consumption combined: 9.0 – 8.7 l/100 km [31.4 – 32.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 205 – 198 g/km) with the innovative vehicle concept of a five-seater luxury pick-up.

A handcrafted loading area boasting a sophisticated fine-polished wood finish, a height-adjustable two-level air suspension and numerous high-class equipment details make this BMW X7 Pick-up an ideal companion for the diverse day-to-day uses and more. A BMW F 850 GS – a powerful motorcycle from the adventure segment – on the loading area completes the conversion. Together they are able to reach even the remotest corners of the world.



"I am pleased about the synergies between BMW Group Vocational Training, Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology, allowing these young talents to prove their abilities with such an extraordinary project," concludes Milagros Caiña-Andree, Member of the Board for Human Resources of the BMW AG.



High-class materials and state-of-the-art production methods meet craftsmanship.

Behind the passenger cabin providing five persons with a luxury ambience, the BMW X7 Pick-up offers a generous loading area. The length of the loading space varies from 140 cm (closed) to 200 cm (open). Thanks to the intelligent use of CFRP on roof components, rear doors and the rear lid, it was possible to further reduce weight by 200 kg vs. the production model, despite a 10 cm longer body. In interplay with the high-quality, handcrafted teakwood cladding of the loading area upgrade and the parapet elements, handgrips and trim strips made from SLS 3D pressure parts, it becomes clear just how much innovative strength, competence and technical precision the trainees already display. The combination of honey-coloured teakwood and the BMW Individual colour Tanzanite Blue metallic – an exclusive navy blue finish that develops extra depth when exposed to sunlight – was inspired by yachting sports and creates a sophisticated look.



From a concept to a vehicle in show car quality in just ten months.

In just ten months, the twelve trainees from the occupational sectors body and vehicle mechanics (m/f/x), vehicle mechatronics (m/f/x) and technical model construction (m/f/x) turned a concept into a fully functional, road-legal automobile in show car quality. In keeping with the BMW brand’s sustainability strategy, a vehicle returned from testing formed the cost-efficient basis of the concept, which the trainees consequently saved from being scrapped. The trainees were free to decide on conception and implementation, but had to forgo the additional expert assistance normally provided in concept car construction. The coherent final result gives the trainees even more reason to be proud of their practical training project. Their dream: to go for a spin in the BMW X7 Pick-up after its premiere or even take it for a trip to the mountains.



The BMW X7 Pick-up and the BMW F 850 GS – unbeatable as a duo.

On the loading area of the converted vehicle stands a BMW F 850 GS, which is ideally suited to the BMW Motorrad Days. With a combination of touring and long-distance capability, sporty dynamics and supreme off-road qualities, the BMW F 850 GS perfectly complements the qualities of the BMW X7 Pick-up. However, in everyday life, the BMW X7 pick-up and the BMW F 850 ​​GS are faithful companions: thanks to their excellent driving characteristics both on paved and unpaved roads, the journey is the destination.

The BMW X7 Pick-up is a one-off from BMW Group Vocational Training at the Munich location. Series implementation is not planned. Special projects such as this serve during training to convey and deploy the required capabilities in practice. Clear training contents with an occupational interest in each profession exist in such projects. The BMW Group currently trains almost 5,000 persons in nine countries worldwide.