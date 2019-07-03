Hide press release Show press release

New generation engines: for minimum consumption and low emissions

New emissions standard: all powertrains already meet future Euro 6d

New benchmark: top aerodynamics for lowest drag coefficients

New top transmission: efficient nine-speed automatic for five-door and Sports Tourer

New sport chassis: direct steering, revised shock absorbers, Watts link

New top technologies: optimised front camera and digital instruments

New comfort: heated windshield, further improved infotainment, wireless charging

Proven strengths: Intellilux LED® matrix light and AGR ergonomic seats

Rüsselsheim. Thanks to excellent aerodynamics as well as highly efficient new engines and transmissions, the new generation Opel Astra sets standards for efficiency and low emissions. Compared with the previous model, CO 2 has been cut by up to 19 per cent, putting the Astra at the top of the compact class. The current Astra generation already ushered in a new era at its premiere and was elected European Car Of The Year 2016. With its lightweight design (200kg lighter than the predecessor) and top technologies from higher classes, the Astra set benchmarks. Opel continues to pursue this strategy with ultra-modern new generations of highly efficient and lightweight petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-1.5-litre three-cylinder power units produce 77kW (105hp) to 107kW (145hp), making both the Astra five-door and Sports Tourer real fuel-saving and CO 2 champions (NEDC1 fuel consumption: urban 6.1-4.5 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.0-3.1 l/100 km, combined 4.8-3.6 l/100 km, 115-96 g/km CO 2 ; WLTP2 combined: 5.9-4.4, 139-117 g/km CO 2 ; preliminary figures). A counter-rotating balance shaft in the block of the three-cylinder engines offsets vibrations. The base power units already have a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. A smooth-shifting nine-speed automatic is optional.

Meticulous development in the wind tunnel also made a significant contribution to the reductions in fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. As a result, the new Astra is one of the most aerodynamic compact cars on the market.

At 0.25 C d , the Sports Tourer belongs to the estate cars with the lowest drag coefficient in the world, while the five-door leads the hatchback class at 0.26 C d .

The aero-benchmarks have been achieved through numerous measures, including an engine compartment cover, deflector-shaped rear axle control arms and a full-face shutter. The upper and lower portions of the new Astra’s radiator grille automatically open and close independently of one another, further improving the frontal airflow. The underbody optimisation improves the drag coefficient by reducing turbulence.

The Astra’s dynamic chassis has been further developed. New shock absorbers increase comfort. The optional sports chassis features stiffer dampers, a more direct steering and a Watts link at the rear axle.

“We focussed on reducing fuel consumption and emissions during the development of the new Astra”, said Christian Müller, Managing Director Engineering. “Thanks to the excellent aerodynamics as well as new-generation engines and transmissions, we reduced CO 2 emissions by up to 19 per cent. That is a huge step to the benefit of our customers, who can also profit from lower running costs. This all puts the new Astra at the top of its class.”

Thanks to state-of-the-art emissions reduction technologies such as Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF) and diesel Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), all the Astra’s new powertrains already meet Euro 6d. The strict emissions standard first comes into force for all new registrations in 2021. The all-aluminium diesel and petrol engines are equipped as standard with fuel-saving stop/start technology.

But the new Opel Astra, which can already be ordered in a few weeks, not only boasts exemplary aerodynamics and engine technology. It also comes with many other top technologies, from the new front and rear view camera to the digital speedometer and the next generation of infotainment. The E-Call emergency call system is also on board. A wireless charger in the centre console for smartphones is optionally available.

The new Astra front impresses with a grille in 3D-look. And while the interior transforms into a concert hall with the optional high-end Bose sound system, the Astra turns heads with the optional High Gloss Black Pack.

Efficiency champions: up to 19 per cent lower CO 2 emissions

The new turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, which are as economical as they are lively, are primarily responsible for the exemplary efficiency. The low consumption and CO 2 figures are also enabled by the modern six-speed manual gearboxes, the seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) and – for the first time at Opel – a new nine-speed automatic.

The compact, three-cylinder, turbo petrol units are available with 1.2 and 1.4-litre displacements. With power outputs extending from 81kW (110hp) to 107kW (145hp) and maximum torque from 195 to 236 Newton metres, they achieve an excellent balance between performance and efficiency (NEDC1 fuel consumption: urban 6.1-5.4 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.0-3.8 l/100 km, combined 4.8-4.4 l/100 km, 110-101 g/km CO 2 ; WLTP2 combined: 5.9-5.2, 136-120 g/km CO2; preliminary figures). The Astra 1.2 is combined with a smooth-shifting six-speed manual gearbox while the Astra 1.4 is available exclusively with a new seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT). With the CVT, Astra drivers can enjoy the convenience of automatic gear changing or select gears themselves via the shift lever.

Integration of the water-cooled exhaust manifold in the cylinder head contributes to quick engine warm-up, which lowers emissions after a cold start.

Petrol engines 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.4 Power (kW/hp) @ rpm 81/110 @ 4,500 96/130 @ 5,500 107/145 @ 5,500 107/145 @ 5,500 Torque (Nm @ rpm) 195 @ 2,000-3,500 225 @ 2,000-3,500 225 @ 2,000-3,500 236 @ 1,500-3,500 Emissions Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 7-speed CVT Preliminary NEDC1 fuel consumption (l/100 km) Urban

Extra-urban

Combined

CO 2 g/km 5.6-5.4 4.0-3.8 4.6-4.4 105-101 6.1 4.0 4.8-4.7 110 Preliminary WLTP2 fuel consumption combined l/100km

CO 2 g/km 5.5-5.2 127-120 5.9-5.7 136-132

Compared to the previous model, the fuel consumption and CO 2 figures of the 81kW (110hp), 96kW (130hp) and 107kW (145hp) Astra have been reduced by more than five percent, around 19 per cent and more than 15 per cent respectively.

Typical for Opel is the excellent transient throttle response of the petrol engines – at 1,500 rpm, 90 per cent of the maximum torque is already available within 1.5 seconds of flooring the accelerator.

High efficiency: less than 100 g/km CO 2 from new Astra turbo-diesel

The Astra’s 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel engines offer 77kW (105hp) and 90kW (122hp), as well as 260 to 300Nm of torque (NEDC1 fuel consumption : urban 5.5-4.5 l/100 km, extra-urban 3.7-3.1 l/100 km, combined 4.3-3.6 l/100 km, 115-96 g/km CO2; WLTP2 combined: 5.3-4-4, 139-117 g/km CO2; preliminary figures). The common rail fuel injection system operates at up to 2,000 bar.

Diesel engines 1.5D 1.5D 1.5D Power (kW/hp) @ rpm 77/105 @ 3,250 90/122 @ 3,500 90/122 @ 3,500 Torque (Nm @ rpm) 260 @ 1,500-2,500 300 @ 1,750-2,500 285 @ 1,500-2,750 Emissions Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 9-speed automatic Preliminary NEDC1 fuel consumption (l/100 km) Urban

Extra-urban

Combined

CO 2 g/km 4.6-4.5 3.1 3.6 96 5.5-5.3 3.7-3.5 4.3-4.2 115-110 Preliminary WLTP2 fuel consumption combined l/100km

CO 2 g/km 4.7-4.4 124-117 5.3-4.9 139-130

Compared to the previous model, the fuel consumption and CO 2 figures of the 77kW (105hp) and 90kW (122hp) Astra diesels have been reduced by up to 17 per cent and around 10 per cent respectively.

Instead of the precise, six-speed manual gearbox, the most powerful diesel is optionally available with the seamless shifting of a new nine-speed automatic transmission, which is making its debut at Opel in the Astra.

The diesel engines feature an electrically-activated turbocharger with variable geometry turbine vanes (VGT) and, similar to their petrol counterparts, a balance shaft in the block for additional refinement. Likewise, the exhaust manifold is also integrated in the cylinder head.

Optimum exhaust after-treatment of the Astra 1.5 diesel is delivered by the emissions reduction system consisting of a passive oxidation catalyst, AdBlue injector, SCR catalyst and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF).

Fully digital: new front and rear view camera, digital speedometer

The Opel Astra already offers a portfolio of state-of-the-art technologies and assistance systems that is unrivalled in this vehicle class – first and foremost the intelligent, glare-free IntelliLux LED® matrix light. The extensive offer also includes systems such as adaptive cruise control, following distance indication, forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and lane keep assist, to name but a few. Also available are AGR-certified (Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V.) ergonomic seats with ventilation and massage function. The Astra is also highly digitalised with a new optional high-tech front camera as well as rear view camera.

The new front camera is smaller, but more powerful than before thanks to a faster processor. It now not only recognises vehicles, but also pedestrians – an important safety bonus. Furthermore, thanks to the high-resolution camera, traffic sign recognition can now process even more traffic signs and show them as symbols on the display. The digital rear view camera available in conjunction with the new Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment system is also more powerful. The view of the traffic behind the vehicle on the monitor is more distinct and precise; the contrasts are more visible in the dark.

Astra customers enjoy top connectivity with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible systems Multimedia Radio, Multimedia Navi and Multimedia Navi Pro. They belong to the newest infotainment generation – smarter, faster and more intuitive. The top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro – as in the Opel Insignia flagship – has an eight-inch colour touchscreen and can also be operated by voice control. Connected Navigation services with real-time traffic information and online map updates make the journey more relaxed. The navigation display itself appears with redesigned symbols in a fresher, more modern look. The same applies to the instrument cluster: drivers in the new Opel Astra are the first to have a digital speedometer.

Optionally available is the E-Call emergency call function. If needed, help is just seconds away by pressing the red button. If the seatbelt tensioners or airbags are deployed, the system automatically makes an emergency call.

Driving pleasure: wireless charging and Bose sound system

Comfort is a top priority in the new Astra. A practical feature when travelling: compatible smartphones can now also be charged inductively via wireless charging. All you have to do is insert your smartphone into the opening provided in the centre console – a flat battery is a thing of the past.

The new Astra transforms into a concert hall with the optional Bose high-end sound system. A total of seven loudspeakers including a RichBass subwoofer under the boot ensure optimum listening pleasure. The driver and passengers are surrounded by a rich sound – regardless of where they are in the vehicle. In addition, up to eight different sound profiles can be stored via the digital amplifier – depending on the taste and preference of the music lover.

Last but not least, the new Astra introduces another comfort feature that makes driving in the cold season more pleasant and safer: the heated windscreen. Fine, almost invisible wires in the windscreen ensure that Astra drivers quickly have a clear view of the road on frosty days and that the windscreen no longer fogs up.