Dodge has become synonymous to high-output cars that are meant to blow anyone away. There's the Challenger, which has a Hellcat version that delivers 707 horsepower (527 kiloWatts). If that's not enough, the SRT Demon is also around, producing up to 840 hp (626 kW) with the right key fob and fuel type.

Then, there's the four-door brother, the Charger, which also has its own version of the Hellcat that churns out the same amount of power. And while a new 707-hp widebody Charger Hellcat is out and about, FCA's new global powertrain chief Micky Bly believes that "people want more than (what’s available) today."

168 Photos

In an interview with The Detroit Bureau, Bly was positive about FCA's future in electrification, which includes the high-powered Charger and Challenger nameplates. He didn't confirm that both cars will have electrified powertrains moving forward, but he quipped that "it has a role."

The Detroit Bureau also mentioned that several FCA insiders have indicated that future Hellcat models could have a mild hybrid system, which would add around 130 pound-feet of torque while only weighing less than 100 pounds – a pretty small price to pay for that extra pull and improved performance in a drag race.

As mentioned, Bly was optimistic about the electrification of FCA. In fact, the powertrain boss wants to reposition the brand as one of the industry's leaders in electrification in the next 12 to 18 months. Those are huge words, really, considering that FCA doesn't have a high-volume electric vehicle in the lineup as of date.

With that said, it would be interesting to see whether these words would mean a thing after the mentioned timeframe – something that everyone should watch out for.