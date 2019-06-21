15 / 21

Here’s an amazing Lego creation that doesn’t have an exact real-world counterpart. It clearly has a vintage T-bucket vibe, so-named because those classic hot rods were built from old Ford Model Ts. This one doesn’t just look amazing, however, it’s fully drivable with an actual Lego engine that runs on air. It was built by two people – Raul Oaida in Romania and Steve Sammartino in Australia – and according to Steve’s YouTube page (where the above screenshot comes from) it has four orbital engines with 256 pistons. Over 500,000 Lego bricks were used in the build, and flat-out it can reach 30 km/h (19 mph), which sounds slow but could be both thrilling and terrifying in something like this.