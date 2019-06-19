Ford finally confirms that the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 produces an impressive 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque. The figures certainly match the Blue Oval's promise of the new muscle car packing "700++ horsepower."

The new GT500's engine reportedly uses the GT350's 5.2-liter V8 as a starting point. For this application, a supercharger boosts the mill, and there's allegedly no longer a flat-plane crankshaft. The powerplant runs through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

In terms of performance, the automaker says the muscle car can score a sub-11-second quarter-mile time, and the firm limits the top speed to 180 miles per hour (289.6 kilometers per hour). The 60-mph acceleration time remains a mystery as of this writing.

Depending on how a driver wants the GT500 to sound, there are four exhaust modes. They vary among a rather docile setting to an extremely aggressive option for track driving. A noise-canceling system in the cabin alters the noise for occupants so that their ears receive a more pleasant sound.

In addition to the potent powerplant, we know that Ford's engineers are paying lots of attention to the GT500's aerodynamics. Standard elements like a revised front fascia boost the drivetrain cooling capacity by 50 percent. The optional Carbon Fiber Track Package adds a much larger rear wing that makes 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of downforce at 180 mph, in addition to including carbon fiber wheels and thick-bolstered Recaro seats on the inside.

The 2020 Shelby GT500 goes on sale this summer, but Ford isn't discussing the price yet. The figure is sure to be higher than the GT350's starting cost of $60,235, though.

Source: Ford