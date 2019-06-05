American actor and comedian Tracy Morgan had a really bad start of the week. Less than an hour after purchasing a $2-million pre-owned 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport from a dealership in Manhattan on Tuesday, he got hit by a Honda CR-V. Morgan was reportedly driving at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue around 1:37 PM when a woman attempted to make a right turn from the left lane. The result is more than clear – she hit the shiny Veyron with her Japanese SUV. The funnyman is healthy, but the same can’t be said for his new supercar.

“Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My New Car? We shall see. Love you all,” the actor tweeted.

Several photos from the accident and a low-quality video show the damage to the Bugatti is not major but we still expect a hefty repair bill. According to witnesses, the driver of the CR-V was on her phone when she tried to make the right turn and it should be her blame for the crash. Apparently, according to PageSix.com, the woman was not charged by the police.

Bad Luck:

“When I got the phone call, I said, ‘That’s Tracy’s car?’ I couldn’t believe it. That was its maiden voyage,” Frank Pica, a sales consultant at Manhattan Motorcars, commented. “He bought it today. That style with the top down is usually over two million dollars. Those kinds of cars are very rare and to get any year is special.”

Right after the accident, Morgan became “anxious because a crowd was forming,” according to a police source. He was briefly inspected by medics at the back of an ambulance but received no treatment.

“Tracy is doing fine and in no pain,” publicist Lewis Jay reported to The Post. “Yes he had just purchased the car and was driving when the other vehicle hit the car.”

Here's a video of Morgan taking delivery of the Bugatti right before the accident.

Source: PageSix.com