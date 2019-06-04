Hide press release Show press release

SEAT recharges city driving with the Mii electric

SEAT Mii electric is the first electric vehicle from the brand, laying the groundwork for more to join the family in the future

Mii electric is the ideal vehicle for the city, mixing dynamic performance with practicality and a range of 260km* (WLTP)

SEAT’s first all-electric car makes the technology affordable, with purchase costs on the same level as an internal combustion engine vehicle and low cost of ownership

Pre-sales of Mii electric will start in September

The shift to electrified vehicles is gaining pace and SEAT is developing cars to meet the demands of a dynamic, ever-changing market while also maintaining the sustainability of mobility. The brand starts its electric offensive with the introduction of the Mii electric.

The Mii electric fuses dynamism, elegant design, an advanced powertrain, and new levels of connectivity with affordability and low cost of ownership, to offer a vehicle that is ready to meet the challenges of the city, and meet the needs of a new generation of customer.

SEAT’s first production all-electric vehicle also lays the groundwork for future members to the family, with more EVs and PHEVs due to join the Mii electric in the near future, including the all-electric SEAT el-Born, plug-in hybrid versions of the Tarraco and Leon, and high-performance plug-in hybrid versions of CUPRA Formentor and CUPRA Leon.

“The market is changing, and electrification is expanding at an unprecedented rate. In Europe, the electric vehicle market grew by 46% in the first 4 months of the year, moving forward we expect electrified vehicles to play an important role within our range,” said Luca de Meo, President of SEAT. “The Mii electric is the start of that journey, and at the same time brings to the market an affordable electric car.”

The Mii electric will help prepare SEAT’s expansive dealership network for the expanding electrified market and the challenges it will bring, making the transition for customers moving to electric vehicles seamless.

Design and Engineering

Thanks to its compact dimensions, the Mii electric offers great agility while driving in the city and while parking. The Mii electric has been designed to meet the demands of modern driving, whether you are traversing the bustling streets of the inner city or navigating through suburbia, taking up the mantle from the combustion engine Mii when production of that vehicle ends in July 2019.

The move to an exclusively all-electric powertrain, opens the doors to a driving experience that fits more naturally with the city car’s environment.

The Mii electric’s exterior is subtlely refreshed with the introduction of electric lettering at the rear, electric stickers on the side and 16” alloy wheels in matte cosmo grey. Inside, delicate changes include a new dashboard with SEAT IML foil, ambient lighting, sporty and heated seats, black sport leather steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake. In addition, the Mii electric comes equipped with Lane Assist as a standard equipment. But the greatest transformation comes under the bonnet.

The Mii electric’s motor, linked to a single speed transmission, provides its 61kW (83PS) of power and 212Nm of torque instantly, meaning the five-door car can reach 50km/h from a standstill in only 3.9 seconds – perfect for jumping in and out of traffic. And the car’s 36.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack, provides up to 260km* of range from a single charge based on the WLTP test cycle.

“The SEAT Mii electric combines every attribute customers expect from the brand: fun to drive, performance and acceleration, but sprinkles added qualities on top: silence, low cost of ownership and even greater levels of connectivity,” said Axel Andorff, Executive Vice-President for Research & Development at SEAT.

The all-electric city car is the first model to include SEAT CONNECT, giving remote access and management of the vehicle. Customers can review driving data, parking position, the vehicle’s status, including doors and lights, and the ability to control air-conditioning remotely, all from their smartphone app.

Simplicity is key to the trim levels and options available, with a lean and easy offering. Two trim levels will be available, with five optional equipment packs: Garage, Easy Flex, Below Zero, Home Charge and FAST (DC Charging). There will also be a choice of five colours: Deep Black, Candy White, Tornado Red, Costa Blue and Tungsten Silver.

Market forces

The Mii electric enters the market at an exciting and dynamic time, with the industry shifting to make mobility sustainable, with an ever decreasing impact on our environment, especially in densely populated, urban areas.

The Mii electric mixes an advanced powertrain with a character that is confidently SEAT: fun to drive, connected and with a low cost of ownership.

The firm’s first production all-electric vehicle is targeted at both private customers and fleets, those who spend the majority of their time traversing metropolitan and suburban streets, and see the benefit of zero emissions, but don’t want to surrender driver engagement when they’re behind the steering wheel.

When the Mii electric enters its key markets – Germany, Netherlands, Norway, France, Spain, Austria, UK, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Finland and Sweden – it will be one of the most affordable electric vehicle. Costing the same as an equivalent combustion engine vehicle in the segment, but with significantly lower total cost of ownership – battery electric vehicles require less maintanence – the city EV will revolutionise customer perceptions of the alternative powertrain technology. In order to make customer’s life easier, SEAT will also offer charging options such as the installation of a SEAT Wallbox.

And as ownership models change, the Mii electric will adapt to meet differing customer needs, with a private annual leasing available, so people don’t need to worry about buying a car, but simply enjoy it, paying a simple monthly rate**.

Electric ancestory

The Mii electric is the latest part of SEAT’s electric story. In 1992 SEAT produced an all-electric Toledo to accompany athletes on the route of the marathon event during the Barcelona summer Olympic games. The vehicle boasted a range of 64km from its 500kg battery pack which could be recharged using a 2kW AC power supply.

More recently SEAT introduced the e-Mii prototype carsharing pilot project. A fleet of some 5 all-electric Mii prototypes are used on the roads of Barcelona, allowing more than 1,000 employees at SEAT Metropolis:Lab Barcelona and the Pier 01 Barcelona Tech City, to hop in and out of vehicles as and when they need.

The project has fed into the Mii electric vehicle and given valuable insight into how electric vehicles work on public roads.

SEAT Mii electric production will begin in Bratislava (Slovakia) in Q4 2019, with a market introduction starting from the very end of the year. The reveal of the car took place today in Oslo, during the brand’s SEAT On Tour event.

Pre-sales of the SEAT Mii electric for the customers will start in September.

Technical data

Motor :

Max. power 61kW (83PS)

Max. torque 212Nm

Battery :

Lithium-ion

Capacity 36.8kWh

Charge time at AC 7.2kW to 80%, ~4 hours

Charge time at DC 40kW to 80%, ~1 hour

Range :

260km* (WLTP)

Performance :

Acceleration, 0-50km/h in 3.9 seconds

Top speed 130km/h

Dimensions :

Length: 3,557mm

Width: 1,645mm

Height: 1,478mm

Wheelbase: 2,420mm

Boot capacity :

250 litres (up to 923litres with rear seats folded)

* all technical data of the SEAT Mii electric are provisional and subject to revision

**Subscription available in selected markets. Subscription prices for individual markets will be made available closer to market introduction