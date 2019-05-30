There’s a new Ferrari and it’s a hybrid. That shouldn't come as a surprise these days after the success and warm reception of the LaFerrari, the brand’s first-ever electrified production vehicle. The new SF90 Stradale is now effectively the most-powerful road-going Ferrari in history with its 986 horsepower (735 kilowatts) coming from a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This mill will be adapted for use in more future models of Ferrari as the brand is exploring new possibilities on the market.

According to the automaker’s Chief Technology Officer, Michael Leiters, who recently spoke to AutoExpress, it would be “very easy” for Ferrari to adapt the hybrid powertrain of the new model for use in other still unreleased cars. “There will be other [hybrid] models, but with specific powertrain characteristics,” Leiters told the British publication.

Did You Hear? There's A New Ferrari!

The SF90 Stradale’s propulsion system consists of a 4.0-liter V8 producing 769 hp (573 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, which is supported by three lithium-ion powered electric motors. There’s one located on the rear axle, and two more up front for an additional 217 hp (162 kW). Power reaches all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

“By entering this segment I am certain we will attract new customers,'' Ferrari CEO, Louis Camilleri, commented after the launch of the new model. Ferrari will launch five new cars until the end of this year and a total of 15 new models by 2022, 60 percent of which will be hybrids. Some of these new vehicles will use a detuned version of the new electrified V8. In addition, Ferrari is also working on a new V6 powertrain that will be used for the more affordable cars from the Sports series.

Source: AutoExpress