Acura is cracking opening its history books yet again. Not only is the company creating a new line of Type S vehicles, each with a brand-new twin-turbo V6, but new reports indicate that Acura could revive one of its most iconic nameplates.

Honda recently filed for the trademark "Legend" in Europe – a car Acura hasn't sold since 1995. The trademark, uncovered by AutoGuide, is for use on:

"Vehicles; Apparatus for locomotion by land; Apparatus for locomotion by air; Apparatus for locomotion by water; Parts and fittings for land vehicles; Parts and fittings for air and space vehicles; Parts and fittings for water vehicles."

While an Acura space vehicle sounds appealing, expect a Legend car or crossover instead, if revived. But what's most notable about the filing is that the company doesn't sell cars in Europe; Acura operates in North America almost exclusively. But Honda does still sell a Legend abroad.

Could that mean a move to Europe? Probably not. As with most modern auto trademarks, companies typically file simply to keep nameplates – like Legend – in their possession. This doesn't necessarily mean a new Acura Legend is on the way, nor that the company is opening up sales to Europe. But we like to dream.

If Acura does bring back the Legend, there are a few likely candidates that could wear its badge. The outdated RLX, even with a relatively recent facelift, needs something to keep it fresh. A Legend badge could do exactly that. A new ZDX is coming, too. If the proposed crossover coupe doesn't keep the same three-letter nomenclature, Legend is a likely possibility. Or maybe it's for Acura's new performance sedan, destined for Pebble Beach.

Whatever the case, nothing is official. We'll simply have to wait to find out.

Source: AutoGuide