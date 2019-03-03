Mole Contruzione Artigianale isn't about reimagining what the next Alfa Romeo 4C could look like this year. After a bunch of teaser images of its all-new supercar, our colleagues from Motor1 Italy got the opportunity to shoot the all-new supercar for a walkaround video before its public debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Named Almas by Mole Contruzione Artigianale, the new exotic supercar is just as equally stunning as their previous work with the reimagined next 4C.

Here's what we know so far about the new supercar. The Mole Almas is built from the ground up, which means it doesn't share its platform or any parts with any existing cars of today. It's made by the Adler Group and specifically designed and created by Umberto Palermo and Paolo Scudieri.

17 Photos

In addition, the Mole Almas is meant to be a GT car. It's 4,730 millimeters (186.2 inches) long, 1,980 millimeters (80 inches) wide, 1,218 millimeters (48 inches) high, and with a wheelbase of 2,600 millimeters (102.3 inches). Its body is made of carbon fiber, albeit not exposed, while the interior exudes refinement with leather trims.

As it's slotted as GT car, the Mole Almas is gifted with convenience and comfort features, while relying on electronics for security. Although, the car is also pegged to be pure and unadulterated to be able to join a GT race.

At the time of the walkaround shoot, the Almas doesn't have an engine yet. But it was said that its internal combustion engine would also be built from the ground up and Mole is currently studying on using hydrogen as its fuel.

We're guessing more information will be disclosed at the time of the Mole Almas' public debut at the 2019 Geneva, so make sure that you stick around for more about this all-new Italian exotic supercar.