The truck, called the Dhabiyan, uses parts from several other production cars in its design.
One thing we love about Forza games is the ability to build just about any crazy thing our heart desires. An LS1-swapped, rear-wheel-drive Subaru WRX? No problem. A Peel P50 with a sportbike engine swapped in? Why not?
While we can live out our bizarre automotive fantasies behind a TV screen, one man gets to bring his dreams to life – and they're big dreams, too. Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates is a car nut of the first degree. The big difference between him and us? Oil money, and lots of it.
When he got married, he had Mercedes-Benz build him an S-class for each color of the rainbow – upholstery, wheels, and all. That's where he got his nickname: The Rainbow Sheikh. He's also well-known for a 64:1 scale (you read that right) Dodge Power Wagon that has living quarters inside, including a luxurious master bedroom in the cab and a tailgate that converts into a spacious back porch.
His latest creation, which he calls the Dhabiyan, is the subject of its very own hype video on YouTube. It's a ten-wheeled behemoth, based on an Oshkosh M1075 military transport, with parts of several other production cars plainly visible in its construction. In the video, we can make out a cab made from a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited body, turn signals made from Ford Super Duty headlights, and taillights and a rear bumper from, bizarrely, a Dodge Dart.
If we're lucky, the next Forza Horizon game will take place in Abu Dhabi, with the Rainbow Sheikh himself in a starring role.
Source: Tarik Benaouisse on YouTube