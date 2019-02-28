One thing we love about Forza games is the ability to build just about any crazy thing our heart desires. An LS1-swapped, rear-wheel-drive Subaru WRX? No problem. A Peel P50 with a sportbike engine swapped in? Why not?

While we can live out our bizarre automotive fantasies behind a TV screen, one man gets to bring his dreams to life – and they're big dreams, too. Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates is a car nut of the first degree. The big difference between him and us? Oil money, and lots of it.

When he got married, he had Mercedes-Benz build him an S-class for each color of the rainbow – upholstery, wheels, and all. That's where he got his nickname: The Rainbow Sheikh. He's also well-known for a 64:1 scale (you read that right) Dodge Power Wagon that has living quarters inside, including a luxurious master bedroom in the cab and a tailgate that converts into a spacious back porch.

His latest creation, which he calls the Dhabiyan, is the subject of its very own hype video on YouTube. It's a ten-wheeled behemoth, based on an Oshkosh M1075 military transport, with parts of several other production cars plainly visible in its construction. In the video, we can make out a cab made from a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited body, turn signals made from Ford Super Duty headlights, and taillights and a rear bumper from, bizarrely, a Dodge Dart.

If we're lucky, the next Forza Horizon game will take place in Abu Dhabi, with the Rainbow Sheikh himself in a starring role.

Source: Tarik Benaouisse on YouTube

