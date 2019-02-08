At least in Europe, Mazda's new Skyactiv-X engine in the 2019 Mazda3 will produce 178 horsepower (133 kilowatts) and 164 pound-feet (222 Newton-meters) of torque. The info comes from a brochure available on Mazda Slovakia's website. Jalopnik first discovered the document.

The brochure shows that at least in Slovakia, the Skyactiv-X engine is available on the high-end GT and GT Plus trims. Both grades can come with a manual or automatic gearbox. The hatchback has front- or all-wheel-variants, but the sedan is front-drive only.

Prices for models with the Skyactiv-X mill in Slovakia start at 23,190 euros ($26,263 at current exchange rates) for an example of the sedan or hatchback with front-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. The hatchback with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive is the most expensive version at 29,290 euros ($33,171).

Mazda unveiled the 2019 Mazda3 at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. While the automaker confirmed the Skyactiv-X powerplant's availability, the company didn't disclose the mill's output or price. Examples of the new model go on sale in the U.S. in March, but they are only available at launch with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm). Prices start at $21,000 for a base sedan in the U.S. and reach as high as $28,900.

The Skyactiv-X engine runs on a combustion process that Mazda calls Spark Controlled Compression Ignition. The mill runs with a lean mixture with a high proportion of air to gasoline, and a supercharger helps put even more oxygen into the cylinders. Just before spontaneous combustion would occur, the spark plug ignites the mixture. Mazda estimates this tech improves fuel economy by 20 to 30 percent.

Source: Mazda Slovakia, Jalopnik