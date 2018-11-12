Developed to celebrate Ferrari’s 40th anniversary, the F40 will forever remain in the history of supercars for a number of reasons. At the time of its release in 1987, it was the fastest, most powerful, and priciest production model to carry the prancing horse. In addition, the F40 represented the very last new car presentation attended by company founder Enzo Ferrari.

Not only that, but it was the first series production model to have a body predominantly built from composite materials. Because the front and rear sections were huge, the F40 only had 11 body panels beautifully crafted by Pininfarina.

Most of us had the F40 on our walls while growing up, a supercar originally supposed to have a production run of just 400 cars. In the end, a little over 1,300 example left the gates of the Maranello factory until 1992 when the model was discontinued. Ferrari built five “Evoluzione” models for evaluation process, and eventually sold four of them while keeping the fifth one.

We could go on forever talking about what made the F40 so special, such as the slatted door inserts, the octagonal center lug nut or the engine cover louvers. In an attempt to pay a modern tribute to the 288 GTO’s successor, Samir Sadikhov has digitally envisioned an F40 for the 21st century that builds upon Pininfarina’s design. What you’re seeing here represents the result of more than a year of hard work to evoke the spirit of the F40 while bringing it in line with today’s Ferrari models.

Trust us when we say that going through the entire 30-image gallery attached above is well worth the effort. Whether it’s the red or the black one, this dreamy revival of the F40 is the perfect way to start your week and get rid of the Monday blues.

Render: Samir Sadikhov