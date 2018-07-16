We had the opportunity to see the resurrected Toyota Supra in action for the very first time last week at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed where the sports car’s chief engineer disclosed some preliminary details about the forthcoming coupe. In an interview with Autocar, Tetsuya Tada strongly hinted the model codenamed “A90” will tip the scales at somewhere in the region of 1,500 kilograms (3,306 pounds).

His exact words were: “It’s around 200 - 300 kg [440 - 661 lbs] lighter than the F-Series.” Looking at the specs sheet, the Lexus GS F tips the scales at 1,829 kg (4,034 lbs) whereas the RC F weighs 1,795 kg (3,958 lbs). Tada’s statement does not come as a big surprise considering a report from Japan’s Best Car magazine in February stated the new Supra would weigh 1,496 kg (3,298 lbs).

Whatever the car’s weight is going to be, Tada previously said in an interview that it would be distributed evenly front and rear in an ideal 50:50 ratio. Billed as being “light and compact,” the purely two-seater Supra will have a wheelbase shorter than the 86’s, which measures 101.2 inches (2.57 meters).

As far as the engine’s output is concerned, Tada mentioned the new Supra will be about as powerful as the F Series cars from Lexus. Looking at the specs sheet once again, the GS F and RC F use a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine developing 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet (527 Newton-meters) of torque. The Supra will rely on a turbocharged inline-six of BMW origins providing an output that will be “on a par with that which we have with the F-Series from Lexus.”

That being said, Autocar understands Tada was actually referring to the torque figure, not the horsepower number. Speaking of which, the aforementioned report from Best Car said something about the 3.0-liter engine pushing out 335 hp channeled to the rear axle through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential.

Toyota will (finally!) reveal the Supra in full production form at the beginning of 2019 before hitting the assembly line in the spring at Magna Steyr’s factory in Graz, Austria where the platform-sharing BMW Z4 will also be made from late this year. Also in 2019, the Supra will be heading to NASCAR to replace the Camry.

Source: Autocar