Born as a Miura S, the car was transformed into a one-off SVR in 1974.
After returning an example of the Miura SV to its former glory, Lamborghini is now happy to reveal a fully restored Miura SVR. This is a chassis number #3781, which has been rebuilt from A to Z by the Polo Storico specialists, the supercar automaker's very own restoration department, and was exhibited during a special event organized at the Nakayama Circuit in Japan.
In fact, this Miura with engine number 2511 and body number 383 was born as an S model finished in Verde Miura (green) with black interior, and was originally delivered to a Lamborghini dealer in Turin, Italy, on November 30, 1968, after being displayed during the Turin Motor Show earlier that year.
The car changed its owner eight times for six years, and in 1974 was bought by German Heinz Straber. He then decided to take it back to Lamborghini’s factory in Sant’Agata and ask the engineers there to transform it into a one-off SVR, inspired by the famous Miura Jota developed by Lamborghini test driver Bob Wallace.
The transformation required approximately 18 months of work and, once finished, the supercar was sold to Hiromitsu Ito from Japan, where it “caused quite a sensation” and inspired the Circuit Wolf manga comic book series. Shortly after, Kyosho, a model car company based in Tokyo, launched a series of scaled Miura SVRs.
Here’s what Paolo Gabrielli from Lambo’s Polo Storico division has to say about the restoration process: “The full restoration took 19 months and required a different approach to the way we normally work. The original production sheet wasn’t of much help, as we relied mostly on the specifications from the 1974 modifications. The challenge for the Polo Storico team was even more daunting as the car arrived in Sant’Agata in pieces, although the parts were all there, and with considerable modifications. The only variations on the original specifications were the addition of 4-point safety belts, more supportive seats and a removable roll bar. These were expressly requested by the customer and are intended to improve safety during the car’s racetrack exhibitions.”
Source: Lamborghini