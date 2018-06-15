Forget the Supra, Toyota has confirmed plans to put the 986-horsepower GR Super Sport Concept into production. The Toyota Gazoo Racing squad will handle the vehicle's development and will use their expertise in endurance racing to build what will essentially be a road-going Le Mans competition machine.

The GR Super Sport will use tech derived from the TS050 hybrid race car. Power will come from a 2.4-liter biturbo V6 in addition to what the firm calls the Toyota Hybrid System – Racing. In total this setup will be good for 986 hp (735 kilowatts).

Toyota's announcement makes no mention of when the GR Super Sport would arrive other than stating that development is already underway. The concept will be on display at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Photos indicate that the machine makes liberal use of carbon fiber. Underneath the low-slung body it appears that the lightweight material makes up the entire monocoque. The company appears to be using rear-mounted cameras instead of mirrors, which would likely need to change on the production version because so far only Japan allows their use instead of traditional pieces of glass.

"We started this project because we believe that creating a super sports car that delivers the same appeal as the TS050 Hybrid greatly adds to Toyota’s involvement in the WEC. And at some point in the near future, customers will have a chance to get behind the wheel of this incredible machine and experience its astonishing power and driving performance." Shigeki Tomoyama, Toyota Gazoo Racing president, said in the model's announcement.

The GR Super Sport's production announcement comes as quite a surprise. Toyota originally unveiled the machine at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2018. While Toyota expressed interest in building the hypercar, at the time the Tomoyama said: "Although it will be some time before you all have the opportunity to get behind the wheel, I hope that the GR Super Sport Concept will give you a taste of what we aim to achieve with our next-generation sports cars." The statement didn't make it seem that a road-going version could happen so soon.

