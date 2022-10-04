Articles by Will Moore

USA / Global
Will Moore

Will Moore,

Senior Writer

Will Moore has been driving since he was first allowed behind the wheel of a golf cart. He’s written for several major auto sites including Motor1 since 2020, unraveling the intricacies of auto insurance policies and products for the everyday driver. Will has logged hundreds of hours researching and testing products ranging from child car seats to torque wrenches. After completing a PhD at the University of Missouri, Will moved to North Carolina with his wife, daughter, and two semi-obedient beagles.

 

Expertise

  • Auto insurance
  • Auto warranty
  • Car seats

Auto Industry Experience

  • Writer for Motor1 (2020-present)

Education

  • B.A. in English from Cornell University
  • M.A. in English from Miami University (OH)
  • Ph.D. in English from University of Missouri

