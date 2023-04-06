Listen to this article

The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe. Even here in the US, we have editors in Los Angeles, a couple in Detroit, folks in Florida, Ohio, and more. And, we all love talking about what we're driving. The Test Car Happy Hour on Thursdays at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific) is where we have a face-to-face digital car meet. You can be part of the conversation by joining us during the show on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see, share, and respond to them.

Unforeseen circumstances forced us to cancel last week's show at the last minute. But, we're back!

This week, Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma, Managing Editor Brandon Turkus, and possibly a special guest are on the show. It's a full house for the show, and they have some intriguing vehicles to discuss.

Going alphabetically by automaker, Miersma is driving the Audi RS3. This little sports sedan packs a turbocharged inline-five pumping out 401 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. That's enough power to reach 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds.

Turkus has time in a Lexus RX500h. Its powertrain combines a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with two electric motors – one at each end. The total output is 366 hp and 406 lb-ft.

Finally, Miersma also got to drive a prototype of the Volkswagen ID.7 in Spain. It's the German brand's upcoming electric sedan that doesn't arrive in the United States until the second half of 2024.

A major reason we do the Test Car Happy Hour every week is to answer your questions. Join us during the stream and let our talented editors share their experiences with you. They're ready to help you.