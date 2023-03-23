Listen to this article

The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe. Even here in the US, we have editors in Los Angeles, a couple in Detroit, folks in Florida, Ohio, and more. And, we all love talking about what we're driving. The Test Car Happy Hour on Thursdays at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific) is where we have a face-to-face digital car meet. You can be part of the conversation by joining us during the show on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see, share, and respond to them.

This week, Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma, Managing Editor Brandon Turkus, Senior Editor Brett T. Evans, and Senior Editor Jeff Perez are our guests. It's a full house for the show, and they have some intriguing vehicles to discuss.

Gallery: 2023 BMW XM: First Drive Review

35 Photos

Going alphabetically by automaker, Perez is driving the BMW XM. It's the first dedicated M model since the M1. This one is an electrified performance SUV that makes 664 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

Speaking of high-powered SUVs, Evans has a Jeep Wrangler 392. The 6.4-liter V8 pumps out 470 hp and 470 lb-ft, which is quite a bit for an SUV that generally focuses on off-road ability.

Miersma has the Lexus RX350h, which is a very different kind of SUV than XM or Wrangler 392. Rather than focusing on power, this one puts an emphasis on luxury and efficiency.

Finally, Turkus has time behind the wheel of the new Nissan Z. The latest iteration of the venerable model has a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 making 400 hp and 350 lb-ft.

A major reason we do the Test Car Happy Hour every week is to answer your questions. Join us during the stream and let our talented editors share their experiences with you. They're ready to help you.