Listen to this article

The anticipation for the arrival of the next-generation Honda Civic Type R in North America has already begun with the automaker's official announcement last week. That's going to be for the US, and it seems like America's neighbor up north will have a tight situation as far as CTR fans are concerned.

That's according to user fastSI on the CivicXI forum site, who leaked that the FL-generation Civic Type R will come in limited numbers for Canada. The user claimed to be an employee of a Honda dealer in Quebec, Canada. The tipster stated that only 546 units of the Civic Type R will be sold.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Civic Type R

11 Photos

More importantly, the leakage said that the 546 units will be divided over three years (2023, 2024, and 2025) – the only years that the record-breaking Civic Type R will be sold in Canada. Details of the allocation have been spilled but in a nutshell, not all dealers will get a slot; only big dealers that sold over five units a year will be given a chance to sell the hot hatch to Canadian buyers.

Of note, the information above is unconfirmed at this point so take this news with a grain of salt. It will also only apply to Canada.

But if true, it's almost inevitable that resellers will take advantage of the situation and sell the next CTR with huge markups in that part of the world.

Meanwhile, the neighboring US already got a taste of the 2023 Civic Type R, albeit, still dressed in its red camo. Details of its availability in the US are still scarce, but American buyers can expect its pricing to go above $40,000. Honda has confirmed that the hot hatch will go on sale before the end of the year, while the alleged five color options have also been leaked recently.