It's podcast time! This week, Jeff Perez is our guest to share his experience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Plus, we check out the Hyundai Ioniq 6's styling, and we end the show with a cheap car challenge.

Perez went to the Festival of Speed with Subaru and got the VIP treatment. He was supposed to ride shotgun with Travis Pastrana on the rally stage, but the famous driver flipped the car before Perez was able to have a run.

Gallery: 1983 Subaru GL Wagon Family Huckster At Goodwood

46 Photos

For someone who loves cars, the Festival of Speed sounds incredible. There's something for anyone's interest, ranging from pre-war machines to the latest hypercars.

Jeff also got to check out the Hoonigan Family Huckster Subaru GL. It is a very cool wagon, even if not much is left from the original car. There is deployable active aero elements at all four corners in addition to a wing that can rise from the roof.

Our next topic is the newly unveiled Hyundai Ioniq 6. The electric sedan has a striking shape with an arching roof and beltline. The interior is similarly interesting with neon lights and a generally minimalist aesthetic. We compare the lighting inside to a 1980s nightclub.

It's summertime, and county fairs will be happening soon. That means it's demolition derby season. This week's cheap car challenge is to find a vehicle to take into the derby. The problem is that there aren't many cheap vehicles for sale these days. We struggle to find machines for less than $500 and one for less than $1,000 is difficult.

