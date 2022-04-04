The year 2022 is off to a flying start as the automotive world continues its shift to electrification and resurgent models hit the markets with new designs and ever-more-advanced technology. And Motor1.com? We’ve been driving them and rating them.

Our first installment of this list – a successor to last year’s rankings – is rather varied, but one strong trend is among Korean automakers. Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are building some of the best products in their respective segments, and the conglomerate’s two newest EVs both earned spots. Meanwhile, stalwarts like the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Honda Civic Si parked themselves in the top 10. And there were surprises, too, with the redesigned Infiniti QX60 coming in sixth position.

As with last year, this list is limited to vehicles we’ve reviewed in 2022 and does not include any of last year’s stars. We’ll update this list at the end of each quarter and will note the changes at the bottom. Stay tuned for that, but in the meantime, check out the full list and let us know how you feel in the comments or at feedback@motor1.com.

The Kia Stinger isn't new, nor will it be sticking around for much longer, according to rumors. But the 2022 update and the addition of a new turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine enhances a car that, in my opinion, was pretty close to perfect already. The new unit gives the base Stinger 300 horsepower, and the once optional GT-Line is now standard equipment on all four-cylinder Stingers. That means you get 18-inch wheels, matte chrome accents, and quad exhaust tips out of the box. One of the best sedans on the market got is better this year.

Jeff Perez, Senior Editor

Despite its age, the last Jeep Grand Cherokee remained a popular option for families seeking off-road ability and a refined character for an affordable price, right up until the end. Those families will find the same traits in the redesigned Grand Cherokee. While we saw all the attributes that made this SUV one of our favorites so far in last year’s three-row Grand Cherokee L (a Motor1.com Star Awards finalist), the two-row, short-wheelbase model looks and feels more natural while retaining the high-quality materials, advanced technology, and pleasant driving experience.

Brandon Turkus, Managing Editor

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S is the company’s first attempt at making a genuinely sporty crossover. With a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that sends 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet to the pavement via standard torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, the MDX Type S is undeniably sportier and more exciting to drive than its naturally aspirated siblings. It’s also very comfortable, thanks to Acura’s first-ever application of four-corner air suspension and massaging seats. Although it’s a bit pricey at ($67,756 including $1,045 destination), the Acura MDX Type S is both the most luxurious and the sportiest SUV the automaker has ever built.

Brett Evans, Senior Editor

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 probably could have made this list based on nothing but its gloriously funky exterior. But as much as we love the design, it’s still somehow the least impressive thing about the Ioniq 5. Look no further than the 800-volt electrical architecture that allows blistering DC charging times or the V2L charging that lets the Ioniq serve as a mobile generator. Or we could go focus on the ultra-pleasant driving character, which balances the hasty performance EVs are known for without feeling needlessly sporty or harsh. No matter what you prioritize, the Ioniq 5 deserves every bit of praise for its all-around goodness.

Brandon Turkus, Managing Editor

Talk about most improved. The Infiniti QX60 went from also-ran to near the head of the class in a single redesign, featuring a dramatically improved cabin, a far more coherent and premium-feeling powertrain, and the same onslaught of advanced tech that drove the Nissan Rogue to near the top of our list last year. There were some shortcomings, particularly the high price tag for the range-topping model and ho-hum performance, but as a luxury three-row, the QX60 is finally worthy of consideration.

Brandon Turkus, Managing Editor

The most impressive thing about the new Lexus LX 600 isn’t its fantastic powertrain, stout off-road ability, or premium cabin. Those are all reasons enough to consider Lexus’ flagship SUV. But it’s the newly expanded range that endears us to the big Lex, with a base two-row model neatly filling the gap left by the Toyota Land Cruiser without elevating the price. Hell, considering the upgraded materials, the plain-jane LX 600 is arguably a better value. At the opposite end, there’s a super-plush four-seat model that’s fit for a king. There’s basically an LX for every buyer, and that certainly softens the blow of the Land Cruiser’s demise.

Brandon Turkus, Managing Editor

Although it shares a lot in common with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 brings sportier styling and more aggressive driving dynamics to the mix. With up to 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque on board, the EV6 rockets to 60 miles per hour as quickly as a single-motor Porsche Taycan and corners like a genuine performance crossover. Add to that a high-tech cabin and impressive active safety equipment, and the EV6 is hard to beat.

Jeff Perez, Senior Editor

While many modern BMW M cars have become too heavy and complicated, the M240i is a refreshing blast from the past. It’s light, agile, and quick, reminiscent of the previous M2, and its old-school design cues pay homage to classics like the 2002. With a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six underhood, this two-door 2 Series produces a whopping 382 horsepower and will sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds.

Jeff Perez, Senior Editor

The Honda Civic Si is a perennial favorite, so it’s little surprise to see the redesigned sport sedan ranking so highly. As usual, it pairs a buttery-smooth manual transmission with impressive agility, and while detractors will note the Si technically has less power in its new form, the turbocharged 1.5-liter boasts more accessible torque, which we call a net win. The one drawback to this new model is that Honda may have swung too far in the opposite direction in curing the Civic’s polarizing styling. Still, we’d be hard-pressed to find a more likable offering at this price point.

Brandon Turkus, Managing Editor

Genesis is on a streak of success. With the GV70, in particular, the compact crossover offers more style and higher-end luxury elements than any other SUV in the segment. Even with the base turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the GV70 still offers 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet, and inside, a gorgeous 14.5-inch touchscreen display stretches across the dash.

Jeff Perez, Senior Editor

Change Log:

April 4, 2022: List created with Kia K5, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Acura MDX Type S, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Infiniti QX60, Lexus LX, Kia EV6, BMW M240i, Honda Civic Si, and Genesis GV70.

July 1, 2022: TBD

October 1, 2022: TBD

December 31, 2022: TBD