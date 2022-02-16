What’s better than winning one Chevy Corvette? Winning two, of course, and you can do just that by entering the latest Dream Giveaway. The winner will enjoy the latest Corvette greatness with a modified 2022 Stingray, while the 1965 Sting Ray provides a taste of yesteryear. The prize pack also awards $40,000 in cash to help cover taxes. You can enter right here, and donations of $25 or more receive double the tickets to win!

It’ll be tough to choose between the two, with the pair offering wildly divergent driving experiences, but a peek at their specs might help alleviate any stressful daydreaming you are having as you enter the giveaway. The 2022 Corvette Stingray gets a boost in performance from Lingenfelter, which cranks up the output to 560 horsepower. The coupe, finished in Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat, features the Z51 Performance Package, Magnetic Ride Control, and an upgraded interior.

The vintage ‘Vette hides a 396-cubic-inch L79 big-block V8 under its Milano Maroon exterior. The engine pairs with a four-speed manual and produces 425 hp. It has power steering and brakes, an AM/FM radio, a power antenna, and a teakwood steering wheel.

The numbers-matching 1965 Chevy Corvette also underwent a thorough frame-off restoration that focused on the details, which went as far as ensuring that all the bolts featured the correct head markings. The car retains the original gauge cluster, radio, and glove box, and it also gets period-correct (and restored) seat belts.

Gallery: Dream Giveaway: 2022 Corvette Stingray, 1965 Corvette 1965 Sting Ray

In addition to two Corvettes and $40,000 for the taxes, the winner also receives an $8,500 gift card to Backyard Buddy Lifts. It’s quite the prize package and one no car fan should miss. All you have to do to enter to win is to donate to Dream Giveaway and its favored charities. Motor1.com readers receive a special bonus. Those who donate $25 or more will receive double the entry tickets. Don’t dawdle – enter the giveaway right now.