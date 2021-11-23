When the Chevrolet Silverado EV debuts at the 2022 CES show in Las Vegas, it will mark the most substantial step yet in GM's repositioning as an EV manufacturer. Packing the brand's impressive new Ultium batteries and a modular platform underneath, the Silverado EV should have all the right pieces to compete with the likes of the Ford, Rivian, and others in this growing market.

We won't know the exact details of what the Silverado EV will offer until its debut – and most likely, the truck we see in Vegas will be a near-production prototype. But there's plenty of evidence to suggest that the final specs will be impressive.

What Powertrain Will The Chevrolet Silverado EV Have?

The Silverado EV will shed its traditional V6 and V8 gas engines for a fully electric powertrain, naturally. As with the GMC Hummer EV, the Silverado will adopt GM's Ultium line of long-range battery packs – which could be as large as 200 kilowatt-hours in the largest spec. GM promises to invest up to $35 billion into Ultium battery technology through 2025, with the Silverado EV being one of many upcoming models expected to use it.

Considering the Hummer is the performance truck of the GM group, packing upwards of 1,000 horsepower (735 kilowatts) and 350 miles (563 kilometers) of range, don't expect the Silverado to offer as much gusto – at least, not immediately. Rumors suggest there could be a 1,000-hp Silverado down the line, but the base model will rival the Ford Lightning with somewhere in the neighborhood of 500 hp (373 kW).

All-wheel drive will be a standard affair on the Silverado, with four-wheel steering baked in. Chevrolet released a teaser back in August showing the "Four-Wheel Steer" system in action.

How Much Range Will The Electric Silverado Have?

The Chevrolet Silverado EV will have up to 400 miles (644 km) of range with the top-end 200-kWh battery pack, according to early estimates. That's more than what is currently offered on the GMC Hummer EV, which is estimated to achieve around 350 miles of range.

What Will The Silverado EV Look Like?

According to GM CEO Mary Barra, the new Silverado EV will be "just stunning." That said, there probably won’t be a huge difference visually between the traditional gas-powered Silverado and its electric sibling. As with the Ford Lightning, some key changes on the front end will differentiate the EV truck from its gas-powered sibling, with the batteries requiring less of a traditional grille. But overall, the shape likely remains familiar; our rendering artist presents an educated guess as to what the Silverado could look like, using some of those context clues.

The Silverado EV should also see a few updates to the rear, like refreshed taillights and additional detailing on the tailgate. Plus, we already know that the truck headed to CES will have a massive moonroof and 24-inch wheels (most likely a concept), as previewed by the "Four-Wheel Steer" teaser video.

The Silverado's interior shouldn't stray far from the traditional truck’s, either. Based on the teaser photos, the new, now-larger central touchscreen should adorn the dash – growing from 8.0 inches on the 2021 model to up to 13.4 inches on the 2022 version. Or, it could be even bigger. Beyond that, the Silverado EV should gain new materials and additional design elements to help it stand out from the gas-powered truck.

How Much Will It Cost?

Early estimates suggest that the base Silverado EV will start anywhere between $40,000 to $50,000 when it goes on sale, which should be sometime later in 2022. The F-150 Lightning, the Silverado’s most prominent rival, costs $39,974 to start, while more premium trucks like the GMC Hummer ($108,700) and Rivian R1T ($74,075) will be significantly pricier.

Assuming Chevy follows the same pattern it established for its gas-powered Silverado, we could see multiple trims of the EV, ranging from a base work truck to a luxed-up High Country model. The top-end High Country model could cost around $70,000 to start.

Where Will It Be Built?

The Silverado EV will be built alongside the Hummer EV at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Factory Zero facility in Michigan. GM has invested more than $2.2 billion into the Detroit-Hamtramck facility thus far to date, and says that the new Silverado EV will be produced entirely from the ground up.

When Will It Be Released?

Chevrolet announced the Silverado EV back on April 6, 2021, with a single teaser video (below) that previewed the new logo, complete with a sleek blue "E." But our first glimpse of the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be next year at the CES show in Las Vegas, which opens its doors on January 5, 2022.

We expect the truck on display to be an early prototype, with the final production model showing up sometime later in the year. Sales will likely kick off in the second half of 2022.