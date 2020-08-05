The Ford Bronco earns a spot in history as one of the first fun-loving, rough-and-tumble SUVs available to the average joe. The earlier success of rivals like the Jeep CJ led Ford to develop the first-generation small Bronco, which would be powered by a smooth inline-six or a powerful V8. Over the next four generations, the Bronco became a fullsize, two-door, removable-roof SUV with room for the whole family, but it maintained its rugged persona well before being axed in 1996.

Now that the 2021 Ford Bronco is back, a whole new generation of off-road enthusiasts get to partake in its charm and become part of the culture. Available in two- or four-door body styles (and spinning off other rugged SUVs within the Bronco family), the 2021 model promises great things.

