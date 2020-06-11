Americans love to go fast. Hot rods and muscle cars are deeply ingrained in our culture, so it's no shock that many auto manufacturers these days offer street-legal vehicles with upwards of 800 horsepower and top speeds of well over 200 miles per hour. And not just coupes, either – you can buy sedans and even an SUV or two with that type of performance. But it raises the question: What's the fastest car you can buy from every single brand?

We've compiled a list of the fastest cars that every mainstream auto manufacturer currently sells in the US, taking things like horsepower, 0-60 times, and top speed into account. Some are obvious, like Dodge's absurd Redeye Challenger and Bugatti's 300 mile-per-hour Chiron, but you might be surprised by some of the other winners on this list.