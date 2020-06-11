You want speed? They've got speed.
Americans love to go fast. Hot rods and muscle cars are deeply ingrained in our culture, so it's no shock that many auto manufacturers these days offer street-legal vehicles with upwards of 800 horsepower and top speeds of well over 200 miles per hour. And not just coupes, either – you can buy sedans and even an SUV or two with that type of performance. But it raises the question: What's the fastest car you can buy from every single brand?
We've compiled a list of the fastest cars that every mainstream auto manufacturer currently sells in the US, taking things like horsepower, 0-60 times, and top speed into account. Some are obvious, like Dodge's absurd Redeye Challenger and Bugatti's 300 mile-per-hour Chiron, but you might be surprised by some of the other winners on this list.